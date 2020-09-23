Global  
 

Champions League: Who have the English clubs drawn in the group stage?

Liverpool will take on Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland in the group stages ofthe Champions League, which will also see Barcelona face Juventus followingThursday’s draw in Geneva.

The Premier League champions, who have won theEuropean Cup six times, were one of the eight top seeds and went into Group D.


Champions League draw: Liverpool to face Ajax in group stage this season

 Premier League champions Liverpool to face Ajax in the Champions League group stage this season.
BBC News

De Bruyne, Lewandowski, Neuer on UEFA player of the year shortlist

 Kevin De Bruyne, and have been short-listed for the UEFA men's Player of the Year award, European football's governing body said on Wednesday. Lewandowski guided..
WorldNews
Hungary, UEFA taking big risk having fans at Super Cup final says health expert [Video]

Hungary, UEFA taking big risk having fans at Super Cup final says health expert

A leading Hungarian epidemiologist believes allowing 20,000 fans to watch the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest is a huge risk.

Man Utd in talks for Barcelona's Dembele - Thursday's football gossip

 Manchester United open talks with Barcelona about a loan move for Dembele, Liverpool accept Sheffield United bid for Brewster, plus more.
BBC News
Lijnders wishes Thiago speedy recovery following positive Covid-19 test [Video]

Lijnders wishes Thiago speedy recovery following positive Covid-19 test

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has sent his best wishes to newsigning Thiago Alcantara, who has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

Suarez signs two-year contract with Atletico [Video]

Suarez signs two-year contract with Atletico

Luis Suarez completes his move to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona.

'At this point nothing surprises me' - Messi says Suarez deserved better send-off from Barca

 Lionel Messi says Luis Suarez deserved a better send-off from Barcelona but that he is "no longer surprised" by the club's treatment of the striker.
BBC News

Wolves sign right-back Semedo from Barcelona in £37m deal

 Wolves sign Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo from Barcelona in a deal that could be worth £37m
BBC News

FPL gameweek 4 tips: Foxes' Castagne in demand [Video]

FPL gameweek 4 tips: Foxes' Castagne in demand

A high-scoring start to the Premier League season has meant headaches fordefences – but FPL managers still have options at that end of the field.Leicester full-back Timothy Castagne and Aston Villa pair Ezri Konsa andTyrone Mings feature prominently in gameweek four's recommendations.

Premiership: Northampton Saints 14-34 Sale Sharks - Tuilagi and Lawes injured

 Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes go off with injuries as Sale beat Northampton Saints in the Premiership.
BBC News

