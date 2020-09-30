David Dobrik to give Teslas to people who are ready to vote Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published 1 day ago David Dobrik to give Teslas to people who are ready to vote David Dobrik is constantly giving away Teslas — to his friends, to strangers and now to people who have checked their voter registration status.With Election Day just around the corner, he partnered with headcount.org to give away five Teslas to people who are “ready to vote” .All you have to do to enter the contest is use the website given to check your voter registration status before October 10.You don’t even technically have to register, but you might as well.The five winners will be chosen at random from the people who entered their information into the website — and are both at least 18 years old and a resident of the U.S.Dobrik himself isn’t even a U.S. citizen.He moved to the States from Slovakia when he was six years old, but he isn’t eligible to vote.He is a DREAMer — a member of the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects undocumented immigrants from deportation.Fans were impressed by the initiative.“Not even a citizen and you’re doing better than actual Americans. A king,” one wrote on Twitter 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources YouTuber David Dobrik Giving Out Teslas to Get People to Register to Vote Through a post shared on his social media accounts, the young influencer says, 'All you have to do is...

AceShowbiz - Published 3 days ago





Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources David Dobrik Encourages People to Register to Vote by Giving Out Teslas



YouTube Vlogger David Dobrik teamed up with the organization Headcount to encourage young people to register to vote for the chance to win a Tesla! Credit: What's Trending Duration: 04:14 Published 1 day ago

