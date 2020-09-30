David Dobrik to give Teslas to people who are ready to vote

Global  
 

David Dobrik is constantly giving away Teslas — to his friends, to strangers and now to people who have checked their voter registration status.With Election Day just around the corner, he partnered with headcount.org to give away five Teslas to people who are “ready to vote” .All you have to do to enter the contest is use the website given to check your voter registration status before October 10.You don’t even technically have to register, but you might as well.The five winners will be chosen at random from the people who entered their information into the website — and are both at least 18 years old and a resident of the U.S.Dobrik himself isn’t even a U.S. citizen.He moved to the States from Slovakia when he was six years old, but he isn’t eligible to vote.He is a DREAMer — a member of the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects undocumented immigrants from deportation.Fans were impressed by the initiative.“Not even a citizen and you’re doing better than actual Americans.

