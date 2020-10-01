Deer Springs in Front of Speedy Cyclist

Occurred on September 27, 2020 / Harriman State Park, New York, USA Info from Licensor: "This was the start of a solo ride in New York's beautiful Harriman State Park.

Fall weather was ideal for a long 80 mile bike ride.

I was 4 miles into the ride going down hill toward Bear Mountain climb.

I was coasting downhill when the deer ran across the road.

Reaction time was zero, I crashed into the deer at 35mph.

I pitched forwarded and landed on my buttocks, I must have rolled 5 times before dragging to a stop.

Suffered some minor scrapes on my knuckles, knees and back.

More serious bruises on my left buttocks, left ankle and foot.

No head injuries or even scratches to my face.

The Canyon CF SLX carbon bike broke in pieces.

X-ray results later were 100% positive.

I had to use a crutch for the first two days to relieve pressure on my left foot.

I am 90% recovered after 4 days."