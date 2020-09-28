Chris Broussard on the real NBA GOAT: 'I don't see how LeBron's had a better career than Michael Jordan.'

Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to talk future and longevity of LeBron James, the talent of the Los Angeles Lakers over the Miami Heat.

Broussard feels LeBron could play for a handful of years longer if need be but Michael Jordan won six rings in eleven full seasons and therefore is and always will be the GOAT.