Chris Broussard on the real NBA GOAT: 'I don't see how LeBron's had a better career than Michael Jordan.'

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:05s - Published
Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to talk future and longevity of LeBron James, the talent of the Los Angeles Lakers over the Miami Heat.

Broussard feels LeBron could play for a handful of years longer if need be but Michael Jordan won six rings in eleven full seasons and therefore is and always will be the GOAT.


Chris Broussard on AD's comments: 'LeBron’s not done yet’ | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard on AD's comments: 'LeBron’s not done yet’ | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to reflect on Anthony Davis' comments about his & LeBron James' future in the NBA. Broussard believes LeBron has several more years left, and he will need AD or another..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:11Published
Nick Wright breaks down the Heat's best formula to beat the Lakers in NBA Finals | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright breaks down the Heat's best formula to beat the Lakers in NBA Finals | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright & Chris Broussard break down the best formula for the Miami Heat to beat the LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals this season in the Orlando bubble. They both feel regardless..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:04Published
Colin Cowherd: LeBron leading Lakers to 2020 Finals is turning tides in GOAT debate | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: LeBron leading Lakers to 2020 Finals is turning tides in GOAT debate | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd discusses LeBron James making the NBA Finals for the 10th time in his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Colin admits that this adds more depth to the GOAT debate between LeBron &..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:44Published