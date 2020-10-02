Canada Revives Banning 'Gay Conversion' Nationwide

TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada has reintroduced a bill on Thursday that will criminalize LGBT conversion therapy, a federal minister said after an earlier effort to ban the practice failed as the parliament was discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Conversion therapy is any practice designed to change a person’s sexual orientation, which especially harms and stigmatizes those belonging to the lesbian, gay, bisexual or trans community.

(Reporting by Mahad Arale; Additional reporting Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Aurora Ellis) LGBTQ TikTok Users Fear Losing ‘Safe Space’ As Trump Bans Downloads Youth Ministry Accused Of Deceiving Queer Teens With ‘Bait And Switch’ Mexico City Lawmakers Vote To Ban ‘Gay Conversion’ Therapy