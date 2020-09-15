I Wish Someone Were Waiting For Me Somewhere Movie

I Wish Someone Were Waiting For Me Somewhere Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: For Aurore’s 70th Birthday, the whole family gets together.

They all seem to be having a good time, but each of Monique children dream of another life.

The oldest, Jean-Pierre, finds his life too tidy, especially when his great love Helena crosses his path.

At 40, his sister Juliette, pregnant with her first child, is totally lost.

Margaux, a young photographer with undeniable talent, dreams of becoming an artist.

As for Mathieu, shy and introvert, he decides to finally make a move on the pretty Sarah.

One day, one of them is going to make a decision that will change the family’s fate forever.

Directed by : Arnaud Viard Produced by : Easy Tiger Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 1 h 29 min French release: 22/01/2020 Production year: 2019