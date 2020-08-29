Global  
 

Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top leaders to pay tribute to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary.

PM Modi was seen laying a wreath and offering prayers at the Gandhi Samadhi in Raj Ghat.

He also posted a video message on social media site Twitter lauding the contributions of the father of the nation.

We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti.

There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts.

May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India,’ PM Modi tweeted.

In the video message PM Modi said that Gandhi’s ideals continue to inspire the country.

President Kovind also laid wreath at the Gandhi Samadhi and paid tributes to the Mahatma.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had also reached Raj ghat to pay their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2nd 1989 in Porbandar in the present day state of Gujrat.

Watch the full video for all the details.


PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary

On the occasion of 151st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bapu at Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 02. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also paid homage to Bapu. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad paid tribute to father of the nation. The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151th birth anniversary and said there is much to learn from his life and thoughts.
PM Modi extends greetings to President Kovind on his birthday

 "Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate.
President Ram Nath Kovind's 75th birthday: Wishes pour in from PM, Naidu, others

 As President of India Ram Nath Kovind turns 75 today, many leaders took to Twitter to extend greetings on his birthday.
Gandhi Jayanti: Films to relive the Mahatma's journey

Gandhi Jayanti: Films to relive the Mahatma's journey

Mahatma Gandhi is a symbol of peace. Mahatma's non-violent strategy to attain freedom makes him a prominent icon in the pages of history. Here's a look at some films based on and inspired by Gandhi's ideas. While Gandhiji is no longer with us, his preachings are still cherished and continue to inspire people across the globe.

President, PM Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

 October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti to observe and remember 'Father of the nation' on his birthday.
Govt to blame for 'hungama': Opposition on Parliament ruckus after Prez meet

Govt to blame for 'hungama': Opposition on Parliament ruckus after Prez meet

Opposition parties tried to corner the government over farm bills by meeting the President of India. Opposition leaders urged President Ram Nath Kovind to not give assent to controversial bills. The meeting took place days after massive fracas in Rajya Sabha for which 8 MPs were suspended. The opposition blamed the government for commotion, while seeking fresh debate in parliament on the bills. Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I apprised him of the way these two bills were passed unconstitutionally and also urged him to return these bills, so that amendments can be made." He added, "Before passing these bills, the government should have taken all political parties into confidence. They should have discussed with farmer organisations and their leaders so that a proper consensus could have reached."

NMCG organises Empowered Task Force meet to review Namami Gange projects

NMCG organises Empowered Task Force meet to review Namami Gange projects

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NCMG) organised the 6th meeting of the Empowered Task Force (ETF) in New Delhi. The meeting chaired by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was joined by officials from several central ministries, departments and the state governments for ensuring better coordination for Clean Ganga Mission. The NMCG under its Namami Gange project is also focusing on solid - liquid waste management in Ganga villages, afforestation and conservation of wetlands and traditional water bodies. The Minister has shown satisfaction on the ongoing Namami Gange projects in several states.

Won't allow Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally to enter Haryana: Home minister Anil Vij

 Haryana's home minister Anil Vij on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants during his visit to Punjab, where he is scheduled to hold..
Hathras case: 'Politics tourism' says BJP, Congress hits back

Hathras case: 'Politics tourism' says BJP, Congress hits back

Political war escalates amid outrage over alleged gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Union Minister Naqvi said those who are guilty will be punished by the state government. The Union Minister said some people are indulging in "political tourism" over the issue. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said UP government should act against guilty and not focus on Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

