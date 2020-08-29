Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top leaders to pay tribute to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary.

PM Modi was seen laying a wreath and offering prayers at the Gandhi Samadhi in Raj Ghat.

He also posted a video message on social media site Twitter lauding the contributions of the father of the nation.

We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti.

There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts.

May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India,’ PM Modi tweeted.

In the video message PM Modi said that Gandhi’s ideals continue to inspire the country.

President Kovind also laid wreath at the Gandhi Samadhi and paid tributes to the Mahatma.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had also reached Raj ghat to pay their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2nd 1989 in Porbandar in the present day state of Gujrat.

