CM Yogi spins Charkha at Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the police personnel on Police Commemoration Day in Lucknow. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also paid tribute to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the line of duty, at Police Headquarters in Mumbai's Naigaon. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy attended an event organised on Police Commemoration Day 2020 on October 21 in Vijayawada. He paid tribute to slain soldiers who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties. The day is observed every year to pay homage to 10 CRPF jawans who laid down their lives battling Chinese Army in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday forayed into battleground Bihar where he asked people to vote the NDA back to power, drawing upon Prime Minister Narendra Modis mass appeal and the BJPs ability to walk the talk on Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This is Modis India, where even chants of Bharat Tere Tukde Honge (India may you go to pieces) inside the JNU campus will not be tolerated, said Adityanath referring to the students protests of 2016 which left many activists booked for sedition. He also harped on Modis welfare measures like the Jan Dhan scheme, the Ujjawala Yojana, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and housing for the poor. Watch the full video for more details.
Ahead of Bihar polls, (Rashtriya Janata Dal) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on October 20 said that Yogi Adityanath's campaign in Bihar is no challenge for RJD, BJP is frustrated and sad as they know that they are not coming back to power. "There is no challenge, they are frustrated and sad as they know that they are not coming back to power. The whole country's power is being used against me. I am all alone and they call me inexperienced. I have been MLA, Deputy CM and LoP in these last five years which is comparable to 50 years of experience," said Yadav.
Ministry of External Affairs MoS V Muraleedharan lambasted on Rahul Gandhi for meeting journalist's Siddique Kappan family, who was arrested at the toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh, on his way to Hathras. He said that Congress leader is following the footstep of his party, which according to him "divides the country on the basis of demand raised by Muhammad Ali Jinnah". "Rahul Gandhi is following the same footsteps, by aligning with those forces, who are out to break the country into pieces. Out to create division in the society."He also said that the "assurance given by Gandhi to family of the PFI journalist is highly objectionable and deplorable."
Main accused of Ballia firing incident, Dhirendra Singh has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by Chief Judicial Magistrate of Ballia district court on Oct 19. He was arrested in Lucknow on October 18 by Special Task Force (STF). A man died after bullets were fired during meeting for allotment of shops under govt quota. The mishap took place in Durjanpur village of Ballia district on October 15.
The main accused of Ballia firing incident Dhirendra Singh brought back to Ballia Police Station after medical test on October 19. He was arrested by Uttar Pradesh STF on October 18 in Lucknow. He will be produced in district court today. A man died after bullets were fired during meeting for allotment of shops under govt quota. The mishap took place in Durjanpur village of Ballia district on October 15.
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Doctor Ramdas Athawale demanded death penalty for criminals in Hathras alleged gang-rape case. Athawale has also decided to meet Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. "Will talk to Yogi Adityanath over the action of Uttar Pradesh Police in the matter." The minister said that he has planned to visit Hathras but cancelled it because police said as section 144 has imposed there; no one is allowed to come in Hathras. Athawale has said that he will go Hathras next week. The 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh.
Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ jibe at a BJP leader has led to a big war of words between the two parties ahead of the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. Union Minister Smriti Irani questioned the Gandhi family and said that their silence on such issues is significant and added that the Gandhi family has always chosen to stay silent on such issues. Smriti Irani also said that there is no justification for the derogatory statements made by the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also written to Sonia Gandhi demanding the removal of Kamal Nath from all party posts. Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh hit out at the BJP and said that their outrage is nothing more than drama. Singh said questioned the BJP leaders for their silence on the Hathras case. He said that no BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh had come out and spoken even when the Hathras victim’s body was cremated at night allegedly without her parents’ consent. Watch the full video for all the details.
Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani criticised former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, for calling BJP's Imarti Devi as "item". Irani said, "I can't find any justification that Kamal Nath ji (former MP CM) can give for using such derogatory word against a woman political leader (referring to BJP's Imarti Devi as "item"). I can't understand why Gandhi family chooses to be absolutely silent. She further said, "I don't think Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath for making such a derogatory statement against a lady. Be it Kamal Nath or Digvijaya Singh, these are the people who keep fire burning in Gandhi family's kitchen." On October 18, former CM of MP and Congress leader Kamal Nath had used word 'item' for BJP leader Imarti Devi in a public rally in Gwalior.
In view of rising coronavirus cases, Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a weekend lockdown in cities. Streets were deserted in Hazratganj area with very few vehicles moving on roads on September 06. The weekend lockdown in the state will continue till further orders. There are over 59,900 active cases of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh. Total cases in India surpassed 41-lakh mark today.