Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Adityanath spins ‘charkha’, ITBP plays song to pay tribute

Chief Ministers of several states were seen paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary.

Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan were among those seen paying tribute to father of the nation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen spinning a charkha at a Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow.

The chief minister paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the state capital.

Meanwhile, Indo-Tibetan Border Police played Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram song to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Watch the full video for more details.