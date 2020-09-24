Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Adityanath spins ‘charkha’, ITBP plays song to pay tribute

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continues to face fire from opposition parties over the Hathras case. Delhi Chief Minister lashed out at the UP government and said that while the crime in itself was heinous enough, the treatment meted out by the administration to the family of the victim was shameful. NCP leader Supriya Sule said that the statements being made by some top officials of the state government have made it clear that the Uttar Pradesh government is trying to hide something and demanded that CM Yogi Adityanath should step down if he cannot protect women in the state. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also kept up the attack on Yogi Adityanath saying his government could not protect her when she was alive and is now trying to prove that the victim is a liar by saying that she was not raped. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath broke his silence on Twitter with a message expressing the government’s commitment to ensure security of women. Watch the full video for all the details.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government and said that a grave injustice is being done to farmers of the nation. Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary, she said while the Mahatma was the biggest sympathiser of farmers, labourers and the working class, Shastri gave the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. ‘The Modi government is making the farmers cry tears of blood, even though they grow foodgrains for the country with their sweat,’ Sonia Gandhi said in a video statement. She said that the Modi government had put the future of farmers in jeopardy to benefit a few. ‘The Congress party will continue to fight against the three black laws. Today our workers are agitating in favour of farmers and labourers in every assembly constituency. I want to say with confidence that this agitation of farmers and the Congress will be successful and the farmers will win,’ Sonia said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) band played 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' at Gandhi Smriti as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on October 02. The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of the father of the nation today.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police team of doctors and medical staff greeted the discharged patients from Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and hospital is located in Chhatarpur. At present, the ITBP centre has 1431 patients admitted which is the largest in Delhi. 4,084 patients discharged after treatment, till now, 5624 patients have been admitted to the centre so far.
Five people including former district chief of BJP Mahila Morcha Sunita Verma and two district employees have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, informed OP Solanki, Superintendent of Police of Sawai Madhopur. "The FIR has named former BJP Mahila Morcha district chief Sunita Verma, her associate Heera Lal and Punam Chaudhury who is linked to Congress," Solanki further said.
Director General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan, Bhupendra Yadav on October 02 said that it's unfortunate that crimes against women are rising in North India. Adding on it, he said, "Police role is to act against perpetrators and raise awareness in society."He said, "It's unfortunate that crimes against women are rising in north India. Our role is to act against perpetrators, and raise awareness in society. We have swiftly acted in such cases and working with some NGOs to build an environment against sexual violence."
The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 02. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswamy, Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid floral tribute to Bapu at TN's Marina beach. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Jaipur on his birth anniversary. Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar also paid floral tribute to Bapu's statue in Pune. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also paid his respects to the father of nation.
An artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. He remembered Bapu by drawing his sketch in a unique way. Umt Raja made Mahatma Gandhi's images inside a fish tank by scrapping algae that had grown inside it.
Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Vatika in Ranchi on Oct 02. Governor Draupadi Murmu also paid tribute to father of the nation. The country is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Bapu today.
The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren met a delegation of Ranchi District Durga Puja Committee and Ranchi Mahanagar Durga Puja Committee on October 01. The delegation has requested the Chief Minister to soon issue guidelines related to Durga Puja.A delegation of National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) also met CM Soren and handed over a memorandum to restore old pension for government employees in place of National Pension System (NPS).
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary in Lucknow. He was accompanied by UP Governor Anandiben Patel.