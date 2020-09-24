Global  
 

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Adityanath spins 'charkha', ITBP plays song to pay tribute





Chief Ministers of several states were seen paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary.

Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan were among those seen paying tribute to father of the nation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen spinning a charkha at a Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow.

The chief minister paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the state capital.

Meanwhile, Indo-Tibetan Border Police played Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram song to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Watch the full video for more details.


Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India

Hathras case: Kejriwal, Supriya Sule target UP govt, CM Yogi breaks silence [Video]

Hathras case: Kejriwal, Supriya Sule target UP govt, CM Yogi breaks silence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continues to face fire from opposition parties over the Hathras case. Delhi Chief Minister lashed out at the UP government and said that while the crime in itself was heinous enough, the treatment meted out by the administration to the family of the victim was shameful. NCP leader Supriya Sule said that the statements being made by some top officials of the state government have made it clear that the Uttar Pradesh government is trying to hide something and demanded that CM Yogi Adityanath should step down if he cannot protect women in the state. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also kept up the attack on Yogi Adityanath saying his government could not protect her when she was alive and is now trying to prove that the victim is a liar by saying that she was not raped. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath broke his silence on Twitter with a message expressing the government’s commitment to ensure security of women. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:56Published

CM Yogi Adityanath's big statement on Hathras case resolves to set unprecedented example as punishment

 CM Yogi tweeted, 'In Uttar Pradesh, whosoever tries to bring dishonour the self-respect of mothers and sisters of Uttar Pradesh is destined to be destroyed. ...
DNA

Mahatma Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi Pre-eminent leader of Indian nationalism during British-ruled India

Burj Khalifa to display Mahatma Gandhi's images on his 151st birth anniversary: Report

 UAE's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa would display the images of Mahatma Gandhi as a tribute to the great Indian peace icon on his 151st birth anniversary, a..
IndiaTimes

Gandhi's vision will continue to inspire us: Chinese ambassador to India

 Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary on Friday. "Pay my respects to #MahatmaGandhi on..
IndiaTimes
‘Grave injustice to farmers’: Sonia Gandhi slams PM Modi over farm laws [Video]

‘Grave injustice to farmers’: Sonia Gandhi slams PM Modi over farm laws

Congress president Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government and said that a grave injustice is being done to farmers of the nation. Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary, she said while the Mahatma was the biggest sympathiser of farmers, labourers and the working class, Shastri gave the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. ‘The Modi government is making the farmers cry tears of blood, even though they grow foodgrains for the country with their sweat,’ Sonia Gandhi said in a video statement. She said that the Modi government had put the future of farmers in jeopardy to benefit a few. ‘The Congress party will continue to fight against the three black laws. Today our workers are agitating in favour of farmers and labourers in every assembly constituency. I want to say with confidence that this agitation of farmers and the Congress will be successful and the farmers will win,’ Sonia said. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:26Published

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Indo-Tibetan Border Police Indian border guard for the Indo-Tibetan border

Watch: ITBP band plays 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' on Bapu's birth anniversary [Video]

Watch: ITBP band plays 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' on Bapu's birth anniversary

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) band played 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' at Gandhi Smriti as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on October 02. The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of the father of the nation today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published
ITBP doctors, medical staff greet discharged patients at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre [Video]

ITBP doctors, medical staff greet discharged patients at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre

Indo-Tibetan Border Police team of doctors and medical staff greeted the discharged patients from Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and hospital is located in Chhatarpur. At present, the ITBP centre has 1431 patients admitted which is the largest in Delhi. 4,084 patients discharged after treatment, till now, 5624 patients have been admitted to the centre so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India


Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Five including former woman BJP leader arrested over minor's rape in Rajasthan: Police [Video]

Five including former woman BJP leader arrested over minor's rape in Rajasthan: Police

Five people including former district chief of BJP Mahila Morcha Sunita Verma and two district employees have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, informed OP Solanki, Superintendent of Police of Sawai Madhopur. "The FIR has named former BJP Mahila Morcha district chief Sunita Verma, her associate Heera Lal and Punam Chaudhury who is linked to Congress," Solanki further said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Crimes against women rising in North India, it's unfortunate: Rajasthan DGP [Video]

Crimes against women rising in North India, it's unfortunate: Rajasthan DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan, Bhupendra Yadav on October 02 said that it's unfortunate that crimes against women are rising in North India. Adding on it, he said, "Police role is to act against perpetrators and raise awareness in society."He said, "It's unfortunate that crimes against women are rising in north India. Our role is to act against perpetrators, and raise awareness in society. We have swiftly acted in such cases and working with some NGOs to build an environment against sexual violence."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

Gandhi Jayanti: Chief Ministers, Governors pay tribute to Bapu [Video]

Gandhi Jayanti: Chief Ministers, Governors pay tribute to Bapu

The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 02. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswamy, Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid floral tribute to Bapu at TN's Marina beach. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Jaipur on his birth anniversary. Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar also paid floral tribute to Bapu's statue in Pune. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also paid his respects to the father of nation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published
Gandhi Jayanti: Coimbatore artist pays tribute to Bapu in unique way [Video]

Gandhi Jayanti: Coimbatore artist pays tribute to Bapu in unique way

An artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. He remembered Bapu by drawing his sketch in a unique way. Umt Raja made Mahatma Gandhi's images inside a fish tank by scrapping algae that had grown inside it.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

Jharkhand Jharkhand State in eastern India

CM Soren pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary [Video]

CM Soren pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Vatika in Ranchi on Oct 02. Governor Draupadi Murmu also paid tribute to father of the nation. The country is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Bapu today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:34Published
CM Soren meets NMOPS delegation over NPS issue [Video]

CM Soren meets NMOPS delegation over NPS issue

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren met a delegation of Ranchi District Durga Puja Committee and Ranchi Mahanagar Durga Puja Committee on October 01. The delegation has requested the Chief Minister to soon issue guidelines related to Durga Puja.A delegation of National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) also met CM Soren and handed over a memorandum to restore old pension for government employees in place of National Pension System (NPS).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published

Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram Hindu devotional song


CM Yogi spins Charkha at Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow [Video]

CM Yogi spins Charkha at Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary in Lucknow. He was accompanied by UP Governor Anandiben Patel. CM Yogi spun the Charkha at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published