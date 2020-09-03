UP Govt wants to hide something: Supriya Sule on Hathras case

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on October 02 slammed Uttar Pradesh government over Hathras alleged gang-raped incident and said if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is unable to work for women safety in the state, then he should resign.

She said, "I think UP government wants to hide something.

What happened with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and Congress workers, and the kind of statements by DM and others, prove that UP government wants to hide something." "Three rape cases in UP came to the fore in two days.

State's Home Minister and CM haven't spoken anything.

I request PM that there should be a detailed inquiry.

If Yogi government is unable to work for women safety in the state, then he should resign," she added.