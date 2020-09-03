UP Govt wants to hide something: Supriya Sule on Hathras case

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on October 02 slammed Uttar Pradesh government over Hathras alleged gang-raped incident and said if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is unable to work for women safety in the state, then he should resign.
She said, "I think UP government wants to hide something.
What happened with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and Congress workers, and the kind of statements by DM and others, prove that UP government wants to hide something." "Three rape cases in UP came to the fore in two days.
State's Home Minister and CM haven't spoken anything.
I request PM that there should be a detailed inquiry.
If Yogi government is unable to work for women safety in the state, then he should resign," she added.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary in Lucknow. He was accompanied by UP Governor Anandiben Patel. CM Yogi spun the Charkha at Kshetriya Shri Gandhi Ashram in Hazratganj. The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Bapu.
Businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra slammed Yogi Adityanath-led government for law and order situation in the state. "If the CM cannot run his state and make sure everything is safe for people, I can't even say it is safe for women. Every day there's some criminal activity, and there's nothing we can expect from UP with the CM sitting there. Therefore, we need a change, it's a promising state but nothing is going to come about if we are ruled by people who don't know how to rule and who can let this thing pass. And it's showing every day, it's going back in time, it's unsafe. How do you go ahead from here?" he asked.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 02 stated that the Hathras incident is very painful and "people in power must not forget that they are not owners but 'sevaks' of this country as we are in democracy." He said, "The Hathras incident is very painful and the government's conduct with the victim's family is not right. We are living in democracy and people in power must not forget that they are not owners but 'sevaks' of this country."
A day after Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi were stopped from marching to Hathras, now a TMC delegation’s bid to meet the family of the victim has been halted by Uttar Pradesh police. The delegation that included Derek O'Brien, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Pratima Mondal and Mamata Thakur were forcibly restrained by cops from entering Hathras. Some videos from the site showed Derek O’Brien being pushed by policemen as the delegation tried to push through the police team. The Uttar Pradesh administration has imposed Section 144 to curb any large scale gatherings in Hathras. The delegation members said that they were stopped merely 1.5 kilometres from the victim's home. On Thursday, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had been briefly detained by police for trying to visit Hathras. An Fir has also been filed against them in connection with the case. The 19-year-old victim had succumbed to injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. UP police has said that post mortem reports show that the girl had not been raped and there was a bid to stir up caste based tension. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:23Published
President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit, Chandrakant Patil, shot down rumours of a reunion with former ally Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra. A meeting between ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had sparked rumours in the state. However, both sides maintained that the meeting was regarding an interview of the BJP leader with Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamna'. Patil said that no political offers were discussed in the meeting. He claimed that the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance was headed for a break-up and elections would follow since BJP would not ally with any of the three parties. He added a disclaimer that this was his analysis and not a definite prediction. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:16Published
Consultant Architect of Mosque to be built in Ayodhya's Dhannipur, Professor S.M Akhtar said that complex, not just a structure at the land will serve humanity and act as bridge among people. "Don't know about prior things, my work to figure what going happen next. We mainly talk about mosque but in reality we are going to build a complex. The cause behind this centre is humane. The mosque will not be just a structure but a centre which serve humanity and develope a bridge among people," said Professor S.M Akhtar. The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board had created the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust for building a mosque and other facilities on the land allotted in Ayodhya by the Uttar Pradesh Government on the Supreme Court's instructions in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police for forcibly stopping Rahul Gandhi during his march to Hathras on Thursday evening. Sanjay Raut said that cops manhandling Rahul Gandhi was akin to ‘gangrape of democracy’. In a jibe at Kangana Raut, Raut further added that there is so much outrage when an actor’s illegal office is demolished but when a Dalit girl is gangraped and murdered, nobody is even allowed to ask questions. Rahul Gandhi was stopped by cops from going to Harthras to meet the family of the victim. UP govt had imposed section 144 in the region and has also now lodged an FIR against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. The opposition has been attacking the Yogi government over the Hathras incident which has sent shockwaves across the nation. The outrage comes even as the UP police has cioted post mortem reports to claim that the girl had not been raped and there was an attempt to incite caste based tension. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:31Published
On the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on October 02 said, "Farmers are protesting against 3 'anti-farmer' laws. I believe that agitation by farmers and Congress will be successful and farmers will emerge victorious."
President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top leaders to pay tribute to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. PM Modi was seen laying a wreath and offering prayers at the Gandhi Samadhi in Raj Ghat. He also posted a video message on social media site Twitter lauding the contributions of the father of the nation. We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India,’ PM Modi tweeted. In the video message PM Modi said that Gandhi’s ideals continue to inspire the country. President Kovind also laid wreath at the Gandhi Samadhi and paid tributes to the Mahatma. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had also reached Raj ghat to pay their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2nd 1989 in Porbandar in the present day state of Gujrat. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:04Published