Video shows delivery driver throwing 25kg parcel with eight fragile stickers over brick wall Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:24s - Published 3 minutes ago Video shows delivery driver throwing 25kg parcel with eight fragile stickers over brick wall A man has spoken of his frustration after discovering a printer he sold online was launched over a head-height wall when being delivered.Jonathan Ward, 51, has been left angered after a sublimation printer he sold online was thrown over a brick wall by a DPD delivery driver - leaving it unrepairable.The CCTV footage shows the fragile box weighing 25kg being thrown over the wall and landing in the backyard of a chemist before the man walks away.The man can be seen taking a picture of the parcel to send to Jonathan, confirming his item had been delivered safely - before tossing it over the wall and landing on steel railings.A staff member from the chemist found the discarded box later that day - alerting the correct delivery address that it was there.The printer, which sold for £625 to a buyer in Enfield, was purchased in order to print face masks.However its condition now means it is unable to be repaired, with Jonathan claiming DPD are unwilling to cover the cost of the damage - only compensating him the £17.99 express delivery charge instead.Despite Jonathan's efforts to claim his lost money, he says DPD have left him with no choice but to refund the buyer out of his own pocket.Jonathan from Queens Park, Bournemouth, said: "It's disgraceful, they now won't reply to my emails - thy've cut me off completely. "They are just driving me round in circles and want nothing to do with it."They need to take responsibility of what they've done."It's not just a normal printer, it's a printer for clothes and it was expensive - I'm £650 out of profit now.""It's not like it accidentally fell out the back of his van - he wilfully launched it."After contacting DPD for a response they said: "At DPD we take customer service and the behaviour of our staff very seriously indeed, which is why we've topped the Money Saving Expert parcel delivery customer satisfaction poll for the last seven years."Clearly, the experience here falls a long way short of what we would expect from our drivers."We are carrying out a full investigation and we will always take firm action where the conduct of our people is found to be below our high standards."We are also in contact with the parcel recipient to resolve the situation fully." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A man has spoken of his frustration after discovering a printer he sold online was launched over a head-height wall when being delivered.Jonathan Ward, 51, has been left angered after a sublimation printer he sold online was thrown over a brick wall by a DPD delivery driver - leaving it unrepairable.The CCTV footage shows the fragile box weighing 25kg being thrown over the wall and landing in the backyard of a chemist before the man walks away.The man can be seen taking a picture of the parcel to send to Jonathan, confirming his item had been delivered safely - before tossing it over the wall and landing on steel railings.A staff member from the chemist found the discarded box later that day - alerting the correct delivery address that it was there.The printer, which sold for £625 to a buyer in Enfield, was purchased in order to print face masks.However its condition now means it is unable to be repaired, with Jonathan claiming DPD are unwilling to cover the cost of the damage - only compensating him the £17.99 express delivery charge instead.Despite Jonathan's efforts to claim his lost money, he says DPD have left him with no choice but to refund the buyer out of his own pocket.Jonathan from Queens Park, Bournemouth, said: "It's disgraceful, they now won't reply to my emails - thy've cut me off completely. "They are just driving me round in circles and want nothing to do with it."They need to take responsibility of what they've done."It's not just a normal printer, it's a printer for clothes and it was expensive - I'm £650 out of profit now.""It's not like it accidentally fell out the back of his van - he wilfully launched it."After contacting DPD for a response they said: "At DPD we take customer service and the behaviour of our staff very seriously indeed, which is why we've topped the Money Saving Expert parcel delivery customer satisfaction poll for the last seven years."Clearly, the experience here falls a long way short of what we would expect from our drivers."We are carrying out a full investigation and we will always take firm action where the conduct of our people is found to be below our high standards."We are also in contact with the parcel recipient to resolve the situation fully."





You Might Like

Tweets about this

