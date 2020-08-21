Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jenrick pressed on whether Margaret Ferrier should resign

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Jenrick pressed on whether Margaret Ferrier should resign

Jenrick pressed on whether Margaret Ferrier should resign

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has been reluctant to comment on whether he believes that SNP MP Margaret Ferrier should resign.

It comes after Ferrier travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Robert Jenrick Robert Jenrick British lawyer and Conservative Party politician; Member of Parliament for Newark since 2014

Jenrick wishes Trump well with coronavirus recovery [Video]

Jenrick wishes Trump well with coronavirus recovery

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick sends his best wishes to US President DonaldTrump, who has tested positive for coronavirus. The news came after it wasannounced on Thursday that senior Trump aide Hope Hicks had tested positive.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:20Published
Robert Jenrick on Brexit negotiations [Video]

Robert Jenrick on Brexit negotiations

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick urges EU to show 'flexibility' as Brexit trade c resume in London. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
Robert Jenrick on coronavirus: Caution needed in autumn and winter [Video]

Robert Jenrick on coronavirus: Caution needed in autumn and winter

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told BBC Breakfast the UK would need to be“especially cautious” of coronavirus going into the autumn and winter.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:26Published
Robert Jenrick on eviction ban extension [Video]

Robert Jenrick on eviction ban extension

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick explains the government’s decision to extend the eviction ban until 20 September. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published

Margaret Ferrier Margaret Ferrier Scottish politician

MP had ‘head in hands’ after reading about Margaret Ferrier [Video]

MP had ‘head in hands’ after reading about Margaret Ferrier

Shadow Public Health Minister Alex Norris has said that he “had his head in his hands” after reading that SNP MP Margaret Ferrier travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
Blackford urges Margaret Ferrier to 'reflect very carefully' on position [Video]

Blackford urges Margaret Ferrier to 'reflect very carefully' on position

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford believes that Margaret Ferrier has got to'reflect very carefully' on her position as an MP. Ferrier admitted breakingself-isolation rules by travelling to Parliament after developing coronavirussymptoms and then taking a train back to Scotland having tested positive.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:24Published

Covid-positive UK MP 'sorry' for breaking rules

 Margaret Ferrier, the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, said there was "no excuse" for her actions.
BBC News

Scottish National Party Scottish National Party Scottish political party

The high-profile figures who have breached coronavirus restrictions [Video]

The high-profile figures who have breached coronavirus restrictions

A Scottish National Party MP has become the latest high-profile figure tobreach Covid-19 restrictions. Who are the other public figures known to havefound themselves in the spotlight over lockdown rules?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:11Published
Tory MSP dismissed from chamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar [Video]

Tory MSP dismissed from chamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar

A Conservative MSP has been kicked out of the Scottish Parliament’s debatingchamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar. Oliver Mundell claimed the FirstMinister had lied when promising the Scottish Government’s full co-operationwith the inquiry into how harassment complaints against former SNP leader AlexSalmond were handled.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Donald Trump and Melania Test Positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Donald Trump and Melania Test Positive for Covid-19

Donald Trump and his wife Melania have tested positive for Covid-19, they are now in quarantine. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published

Is Facebook as addictive as cigarettes?

 Former executive Tim Kendall told U.S. lawmakers that Facebook is "fundamentally addictive... causing all kinds of mental health issues, and I think it's eroding..
CBS News

Former Facebook executive blames company's business model for social media addiction

 Facebook's former director of monetization Tim Kendall says the company's platform is fundamentally addictive for users, which is causing mental health and other..
CBS News

Tweets about this