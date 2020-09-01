Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it “crystal clear” to MargaretFerrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules bytravelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive forCovid-19.
The Scottish First Minister said she has spoken to the MP, who hadthe SNP whip withdrawn after the incident emerged, but she was unable to get a“cogent explanation” for her actions.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that she has spoken directly to Margaret Ferrier and has made "crystal clear" to her that she thinks she should now resign as an MP.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has said that the actions of Margaret Ferrier were "reckless, dangerous and indefensible". Ms Ferrier, who has had the whip removed, travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus.
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has been reluctant to comment on whether he believes that SNP MP Margaret Ferrier should resign. It comes after Ferrier travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus.
Shadow Public Health Minister Alex Norris has said that he "had his head in his hands" after reading that SNP MP Margaret Ferrier travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus.
