Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit

Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it “crystal clear” to MargaretFerrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules bytravelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive forCovid-19.

The Scottish First Minister said she has spoken to the MP, who hadthe SNP whip withdrawn after the incident emerged, but she was unable to get a“cogent explanation” for her actions.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Sturgeon urges Ferrier to resign over Covid rule-breaking [Video]

Sturgeon urges Ferrier to resign over Covid rule-breaking

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that she has spoken directly to Margaret Ferrier and has made “crystal clear” to her that she thinks she should now resign as an MP. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
Sturgeon: Ferrier’s actions were ‘reckless and indefensible’ [Video]

Sturgeon: Ferrier’s actions were ‘reckless and indefensible’

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has said that the actions of Margaret Ferrier were "reckless, dangerous and indefensible". Ms Ferrier, who has had the whip removed, travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published
Scotland postpones lockdown changes [Video]

Scotland postpones lockdown changes

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that changes to the ScottishGovernment’s routemap out of lockdown slated for October 5 will not go ahead.Speaking ahead of First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon saidthat the changes, which have already been moved from September 14, will bereviewed on October 15. Scotland has recorded three new coronavirus deaths inthe past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The deaths, of patients who firsttested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, take the toll underthis measure to 2,522.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published
Tory MSP dismissed from chamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar [Video]

Tory MSP dismissed from chamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar

A Conservative MSP has been kicked out of the Scottish Parliament’s debatingchamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar. Oliver Mundell claimed the FirstMinister had lied when promising the Scottish Government’s full co-operationwith the inquiry into how harassment complaints against former SNP leader AlexSalmond were handled.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published

Scottish National Party Scottish National Party Scottish political party

Jenrick pressed on whether Margaret Ferrier should resign [Video]

Jenrick pressed on whether Margaret Ferrier should resign

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has been reluctant to comment on whether he believes that SNP MP Margaret Ferrier should resign. It comes after Ferrier travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:33Published
The high-profile figures who have breached coronavirus restrictions [Video]

The high-profile figures who have breached coronavirus restrictions

A Scottish National Party MP has become the latest high-profile figure tobreach Covid-19 restrictions. Who are the other public figures known to havefound themselves in the spotlight over lockdown rules?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:11Published
MP had ‘head in hands’ after reading about Margaret Ferrier [Video]

MP had ‘head in hands’ after reading about Margaret Ferrier

Shadow Public Health Minister Alex Norris has said that he “had his head in his hands” after reading that SNP MP Margaret Ferrier travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published

Margaret Ferrier Margaret Ferrier Scottish politician

Covid-positive MP who made trip urged to resign

 Margaret Ferrier is being urged to resign after she travelled from London to Scotland after a positive test.
BBC News

Glasgow Glasgow Largest city in Scotland

Specially decorated Black History Month postboxes to honour black Britons [Video]

Specially decorated Black History Month postboxes to honour black Britons

Some of the nation’s landmark red postboxes have been painted black to honourblack Britons past and present, including Sir Lenny Henry and nursing pioneerMary Seacole. Royal Mail said four postboxes – in London, Glasgow, Cardiff andBelfast – have been painted black with gold trim as part of Black HistoryMonth in October.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
Sturgeon raises concerns with Matt Hancock over Covid-19 testing backlog [Video]

Sturgeon raises concerns with Matt Hancock over Covid-19 testing backlog

Nicola Sturgeon has held what she described as “constructive” talks with UKHealth Secretary Matt Hancock about how to resolve a delay in coronavirustesting results. Problems are centred on the UK Government’s Lighthouse Labnetwork – which includes a facility in Glasgow – and the First Minister said“too many” tests for the virus are not being processed quickly enough. Withtesting of care home staff going through these labs – and amid suggestionssome workers are waiting between five and seven days for results – Ms Sturgeonrevealed consideration is being given to the NHS handling of these.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
Glasgow lockdown extended to two more areas [Video]

Glasgow lockdown extended to two more areas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the Glasgow area lockdown has been extended to include East Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire. Indoor visits will no longer be permitted in those two council areas from midnight on Monday night. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Coronavirus restrictions reintroduced in Glasgow area [Video]

Coronavirus restrictions reintroduced in Glasgow area

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced restrictions on visiting households in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire following an increase in coronavirus cases in the west of Scotland. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Nicola Sturgeon urges MP Margaret Ferrier to quit over ‘dangerous’ rule-breaking

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has told Margaret Ferrier to quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sturgeon: Ferrier 'should resign as an MP' [Video]

Sturgeon: Ferrier 'should resign as an MP'

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged SNP MP Margaret Ferrier to resign after she travelled on a train with COVID-19.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:24Published
SNP MP Margaret Ferrier 'very sorry' for attending Commons before positive Covid-19 test result [Video]

SNP MP Margaret Ferrier 'very sorry' for attending Commons before positive Covid-19 test result

SNP MP Margaret Ferrier delivered a four-minute speech to the Commons chamberon Monday after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms. She has been criticised aftertesting positive for the virus the same night..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Scotland records highest daily rise in coronavirus deaths since mid-June [Video]

Scotland records highest daily rise in coronavirus deaths since mid-June

The deaths of seven coronavirus patients have been recorded in Scotland in thepast 24 hours, the highest rise since mid-June. Nicola Sturgeon said thedeaths are a “very sharp reminder” of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published