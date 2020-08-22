Global  
 

Milan to face Celtic, Lille; Inter's Lukaku named Europa League player of the season

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:10s - Published
Napoli will face Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar and Rijeka in Group F with AS Roma, Young Boys Bern, Cluj and CSKA Sofia in Group A.


Milan forward Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: B-ROLL OF AC MILAN FOOTBALLER ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC, WHO HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 SHOWS: MILAN, ITALY (FILE - JANUARY 3, 2020) (ESTE NEWS - ACCESS ALL)

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:33Published

Benevento 2-5 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku scores twice in big win

 Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Inter Milan maintain their 100% start to the season by thrashing Benevento.
BBC News

Inter sign midfielder Vidal from Barcelona for 1 million euros [Video]

Vidal joins Inter from Barcelona

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:16Published
Fortune finally favours Lopetegui with Europa League triumph [Video]

Sevilla clinch sixth Europa League title with a roller-coaster 3-2 win over Inter Milan.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:13Published
Sevilla fans spill into the streets with Europa title [Video]

Sevilla fans go wild as they celebrate their side's 3-2 victory over Inter MIlan in the Europa League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:48Published

No fond farewell but Zidane praises 'spectacular' Bale impact [Video]

VIDEO SHOWS: REAL MADRID PLAYERS TRAINING BEFORE THEIR FIRST LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST REAL SOCIEDAD, COMMENTS BY COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE ON GARETH BALE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:54Published

Arsenal face Dundalk in Europa League - see the full group draw

 Arsenal, Leicester, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers discover who they will face in the 2020-21 Europa League group stage.
BBC News

Europa League draw: Arsenal drawn against Dundalk, Celtic face AC Milan

 Arsenal, Leicester, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers discover who they will face in the 2020-21 Europa League group stage.
BBC News

Kane hat-trick as Spurs score seven to reach Europa League group stage

 Harry Kane scores a hat-trick to help Tottenham reach the group stage of the Europa League with a hugely entertaining win over Maccabi Haifa.
BBC News

Tottenham 7-2 Maccabi Haifa: Kane hat-trick as Spurs reach Europa group stage

 Harry Kane scores a hat-trick to help Tottenham reach the group stage of the Europa League with a hugely entertaining win over Maccabi Haifa.
BBC News

Lukaku lands Europa League award as tonic for final own-goal misery

Romelu Lukaku was named Europa League player of the season on Friday – even though it was the...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Milan handed Celtic test in Europa League after Pioli´s play-off relief

AC Milan must navigate a tricky route through the Europa League group stage after surviving a...
SoccerNews.com - Published Also reported by •News24


Europa League: Celtic to face AC Milan and Rangers to play Benfica in groups

Celtic will face Italian giants AC Milan in the Europa League group stage while Rangers have been...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •News24



FutballNews_

Futball News Milan to face Celtic, Lille; Inter's Lukaku named Europa League player of the season https://t.co/W3CGFYn7b6 10 seconds ago

Neilk1888

Neil Kermack RT @Oldfirmfacts1: Celtic face tough test against Milan striker Alfredo Morelos and Lille striker Alfredo Morelos https://t.co/GYVngloZf8 6 minutes ago

asimwaheed1968

asim waheed Latest draw of the Europa league has been announced. https://t.co/0fVI0iHrgm 35 minutes ago

potongkelape

#WakandaForever RT @BBCSport: Arsenal will face League of Ireland side Dundalk in the group stage of the 2020-21 Europa League. Celtic have a tough task i… 57 minutes ago

Maclad1888

Steven Mcnamara Scottish champions Celtic face a tough task in Group H as they take on AC Milan, Lille and Sparta Prague. 2 hours ago

travel1002

Wanda Warwick RT @ReutersUK: Milan to face Celtic, Lille after penalty marathon https://t.co/EDqhF8CEww https://t.co/ya6iCcGpmS 2 hours ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Milan to face Celtic, Lille after penalty marathon https://t.co/EDqhF8CEww https://t.co/ya6iCcGpmS 2 hours ago

axiasportsmgmt

Axía Sports Management Jonathan David (@itsJoDavid) and Lille are drawn into Group H of the Europa League and will face Celtic FC, AC Mila… https://t.co/5GJPyZFIGf 2 hours ago


Mourinho to focus on Europa League, rather than League Cup [Video]

Tottenham boss says fixture pile up and threat of injuries means he has to pick one competition

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:31Published
Tottenham forced to move goalposts ahead of Shkendija victory [Video]

Jose Mourinho revealed how Tottenham were forced to move the goalposts aheadof their Europa League qualifying win over Shkendija. Spurs needed goals fromSon Heung-min and Harry Kane in the final 20..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
'Skriniar no longer Inter's first-choice' [Video]

The Transfer Talk team discuss Tottenham's move for Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar who has fallen out of favour under Inter boss Antonio Conte.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:33Published