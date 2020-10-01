Firefighters save American flag in Calistoga, Calif. Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:12s - Published 1 minute ago Firefighters save American flag in Calistoga, Calif. Firefighters have been filmed rescuing the stars and stripes from a flagpole as wildfire flames rage around them.The Fremont Firefighters were from Engine 588 and were tackling the blaze that was engulfing the Fairwinds Estate Winery in Calistoga, California.Sadly the winery's buildings didn't survive, but several other properties were saved.The Glass Fire has now consumed the entire town, as well as neighbouring towns of Angwin and St Helena and the northeastern outskirts of the city of Santa Rosa.In spite of the heroic efforts of 2,517 personnel, the fire has now destroyed around 700 structures and homes.Fremont FD wrote: "It’s our hope that this flag will soon fly again, proudly over the business, as a symbol of our collective resolve." 0

