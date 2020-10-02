|
|
|
Police: Argument Led To Man Shooting, Killing Girlfriend And Then Self At Fort Worth Home
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Police: Argument Led To Man Shooting, Killing Girlfriend And Then Self At Fort Worth Home
An argument led to a man fatally shooting his girlfriend and injuring her daughter before killing himself at a home in Fort Worth earlier this week, police said.
Katie Johnston reports.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at MGM Grand Casino
A shooting happened at the casino inside the MGM Grand. Two men got into an argument and one of the men pulled out a gun, firing off a shot. No one was hurt and both men took off.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:31Published
|
MPD Investigating Deadly Overnight Shooting, No Arrests
Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in the Phillips neighborhood Thursday night. (0:24)WCCO This Morning - Oct. 2, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 00:24Published
|
|