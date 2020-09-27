‘Like your elder sister’: Uma Bharti asks UP CM to allow politicians in Hathras

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti said Friday the "suspicious" action of UP police in the Hathras incident has "dented" the image of the BJP, the state government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and requested him to allow mediapersons and politicians to meet the victim's family.

Bharti, who has been admitted to AIIMS-Rishikesh after testing positive for COVID-19, said had she been fine she would have herself visited the family in Hathras district, and added she will definitely visit the family after getting discharged from the hospital.

"UP police's suspicious action has dented the image of BJP, UP government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," the senior BJP leader said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Bharti said she has been keeping a close watch on the entire Hathras incident and urged Adityanath to allow media and political leaders to meet the aggrieved family.