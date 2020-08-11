Perseid meteor shower to light up skies tonight
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:29s - Published
6 days ago
The meteor shower will be most visible tonight going into Wednesday.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Luckily for us, Scotland is one of the best places in the world for eager stargazers to catch a...
Daily Record - Published
2 days ago Also reported by •
The Argus
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Perseid Meteor Shower Perseid Meteor Shower happening tonight, visible between 9:30 p.m. to midnight. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 01:03 Published on August 11, 2020
The Perseid Meteor shower peaks tonight Be sure to look up tonight! The perseid meteor shower, considered the best shower around, will peak tonight. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:38 Published on August 11, 2020
Tuesday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee Tuesday should be the coolest day of the week, with highs ranging from the 60s along the coast, to the mid 80s inland. Later this week, conditions away from the coast will warm up significantly, with.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:36 Published on August 11, 2020