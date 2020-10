Cooler temperatures, slight rain chances coming soon Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 04:04s - Published 3 minutes ago Cooler temperatures, slight rain chances coming soon We're looking at double-digit highs and, in the extended forecast, possible rain chances. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LET'S BRING IN IRIS HERMOSILLO.WE LOVE CLEAR CONDITIONS, THATHELPS FOR TH METEOR SHOWER.Iris: IT DOES.WE HAVE CLEAR SKIES IN THEFORECAST FOR TONIGHT.IT WILL BE A NICE NIGHT.IT WILL PEAK BY TOMORROWMORNING, THE BEST BET IS TO GETOUT BEFORE DAWN TOMORROWMORNING.OVERNIGHT TONIGHT INTO TOMORROWMORNING, BE ON THE LOOK OUT.IT SHOULD BE A COOL SHOW IF YOUCATCH ANY OF THE METEOR SHOWERSIN THE OVERNIGHT HOURS.WHY NOT?IF YOU DON'T MAKE IT OUTTONIGHT, YOU STILL HAVE A FEWMORE DAYS AND WEEKS YOU COULDCATCH A FEW HERE AND THERE INTHE NEXT FEW NIGHTS AS WELL ANDWE HAVE CLEAR SKIES TONIGHT.THINGS WILL CHANGE AFTERTONIGHT.WE HAVE A FEW MOR CLOUDS IN THEFORECAST BUT WE'LL TALK ABOUTTHAT IN A BIT.I WANTED TO SHOW YOU SOMETHINGELSE.MAYBE THIS HEADLINE DIDN'T GETAS MUCH ATTENTION YESTERDAY BUTIT'S A BIG ONYESTERDAY WAS THE 167th DAY WITHHIGHS AT 95°° OR HIGHER WHICH ISAN ALL TIMERECORD.NOT ONLY DID WE SET RECORDS FORTHE MOST 115°°, THE MOST 110°° ATRIPLE DIGITS AND 95°° ANDHIGHER.AND TODAY IS GOING TO BE ANOTHERONE WI TEMPERATURES ABOUT 10°°ABOVE NORMAL TODAY AND TOMORROW.AN WE COULD HIT 95°° AGAIN ONTHURSDAY.BUT WE ARE GOING TO GET COOLINGBY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY WITH ONEDISTURBANCE MOVING THROUGH ANDTHEN A STRONGER SYSTEM FROM THENORTH BRINGING A BIGGER COOLDOWN BY THE WEEKEND AND EARLYNEXT WEEK.AND WE'RE WATCHING THIS ONECLOSELY AS MODELS START TO COMETOGETHER A BIT AS IT MAY BRINGUS A LITTLE BIT OF RAIN.I SAY THAT ALSO SAYING THIS ISABOUT 6-7 DAYS OUT.KNOW THINGS WILL CHANGE A BITBUT HIGH PRESSURE IS IN CONTROLNOW.AS WE GO INTO WEDNESDAY, A WEAKDISTURBANCE BRINGING CLOUDS OURWAY WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY ANDFRIDAY.STILL MOSTLY SUNNY OVERALL BUTYOU'LL NOTICE MORE CLOUDS MOVINGTHROUGH.NO RAIN, STRONGER BREEZES ANDDROP IN TEMPERATURES.THEN THIS WEEKEND WE HAVE ASTORM SYSTEM FROM THE NORTHBRINGING A COLD FRONT INTO THESTATE, THIS IS GOING TO DROP THETEMPERATURES INTO THE 80S THISWEEKEND AND AS YOU CAN SEE ONTHE MAP THERE, MAY BRING RAINAND POSSIBLY HIGH -- INTOSUNDAY AND MONDAY.I SAY POSSIBLY.IT'S FAR OUT.WE'LL SEE HOW THINGS SHAPE UP.THAT'S WHAT WE'LL BE WATCHINGCLOSELY.IN THE MEANTIME, WE HAVE A FEWMORE WARMER DAYS TO GET THROUGHBEFORE SEEING THE DROP INTEMPERATURES.97°° TODAY AND TOMORROW.AND THEN DOWN TO 95°° ON THURSDAWITH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW 90SFRIDAIT'S GOING TO FEEL BETTER FRIDAYBUT IT IS GOI TO GET BETTER.SATURDAY 89°° AND THEN 86°° FORSUNDAY WHICH IS NEAR THE NORMALFOR THIS TIME OF YEAR.EARLY NEXT YEAR IT IS POSSIBLETO GO DOWN TO 80°° MONDAY ANDTHEN A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAINMONDAY AS THERE IS THE CHANCEAND SOME MODELS ARE HINTING ATTHAT POTENTIAL.IF WE GET RAIN, IT IS LOOKINGREALLY, REALLY LIGHT.IT'S NOT GOING TO BE MUCH BUT ASLIGHT POSSIBILITY FOR RAINDROPSIN THE VALLEY EARLY NEXT WEEK.SUNSHINE AND TEMPERATURES IN THE50S TO 60S ACROSS THE VALLEY,GREAT LOOKING START TO THE DAY.WE'RE GOING TO GO A LITTLE LOWERBEFORE WARMING UP AND TODAY, 97°IN PHOENIX.100°° IN YUMA.MID 90s THURSDAY AND LOW 90S





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources NBC 26 weather forecast



There will be a little clearing again late tonight, with temperatures once again falling well below freezing with readings in the 20s. Tuesday, a system will be moving in through the afternoon. Areas.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:30 Published 14 hours ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s tonight under mostly clear skies and calm winds. Monday will be another cool day with highs in the lower 40s and a west wind around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will be.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:23 Published 2 days ago Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



We'll have some showers developing today or possibly a stray rumble of thunder. Highs will be around 60. Any stray evening shower will end, then we'll have partial clearing. Lows will be in the.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:20 Published 3 weeks ago