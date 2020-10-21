NBC 26 weather forecast

Global  
 

A deepening area of low pressure will move just south of Wisconsin on Thursday producing wet & windy weather.

Periodic chances of rain & thunderstorms will develop on Thursday.

They will be locally heavy with some minor flooding possible.

Strong NE winds could also produce some lakeshore flooding.

Based on where the warm front will be on Thursday, temperatures could be quite different from the Northwoods to the southern Fox Valley 60s(south) vs.

40s(north).

This rain will continue at times on Thursday night.

Once this storm system exits on Friday, cooler weather with sun & clouds return on Saturday.

Some rain or snow is possible Sunday.

Next week still looks chilly.


