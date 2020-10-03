Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 weeks ago

EMCC will host the 1st Annual Scooba Breast Cancer Awareness Glow Walk at the Scooba walking trail.

Eric crosswhite: welcome back.

We're joined now by monica broaden to talk about a breast cancer awareness event that's coming to scooba.

Good morning, monica.

Thanks for taking the time.

Monica broaden: good morning.

Thank you.

Eric crosswhite: all right.

Now, october is breast cancer awareness month.

What made you decide to put on an event like this?

Monica broaden: well, i was impacted by several friends, and also, i had a scare myself.

I recently had to go get a self-exam done, and by the grace of god, everything came out great.

Eric crosswhite: right.

But that encouraged you to do something about it.

It made you maybe feel for those women going through this.

Monica broaden: yes.

Yes, it did.

It did.

Eric crosswhite: what did you decide to do?

Monica broaden: what we did, me and my partner, , we came up with the idea of doing the first annual scooba breast cancer awareness glow walk.

And it will be held on october the 17th at 5:00 pm at the scooba walking trail.

And for those that don't know where the walking trail is, it's on 7th street in scooba, mississippi.

Eric crosswhite: tell us what people can expect when they come out to this event.

It sounds pretty unique.

Monica broaden: yes.

They can expect glow paintings.

We'll be painting their faces.

Of course, we recommend everyone to wear their mask.

We will have the glow necklaces, the glow glasses, and we also will be serving refreshments afterwards.

But to top it off, we'll have a physician there or a nurse that will be there.

They will demonstrate on how to do self exams. and we will also have an informational booth with pamphlets and so forth.

Eric crosswhite: awesome.

What do you hope comes out of this event?

What do you hope people that show up take away from it?

Monica broaden: i hope that women, and men also, be i hope that women, and men also, be aware of breast cancer and the way that it develops within the human body.

Eric crosswhite: yeah, have some of those facts.

Monica broaden: yeah.

Eric crosswhite: if this is the first year that you guys have done something like this, is this something that you hope to keep continuing?

Monica broaden: yes, sir.

Yes, sir.

This is our first year, and we have other things that we will have in store, so, yeah.

Eric crosswhite: all right.

Let's remind everybody when and where it's going to be.

Monica broaden: it's going to be october the 17th at 5:00 pm in scooba, mississippi at the scooba walking trail, and that's on 7th street in scooba, mississippi.

Eric crosswhite: all right, monica.

Did we get it all?

Is there anything that i may have forgotten?

Monica broaden: no, that was it.

Eric crosswhite: all right.

Thank you so much.

Monica broaden: thank you.

Wipe to weather summary: another fall front will push through north mississippi and west alabama late thursday into early friday and will deliver a short blast of cooler air for friday and saturday.

After that, temperatures are expected to warm back to above normal next week.

Chances for rain will also remain limited heading into next week.

Thursday: a mix of sun & clouds during the day and staying warm.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwesterly winds 5-10 mph.

Clouds will increase late in