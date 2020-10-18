Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s tonight under mostly clear skies and calm winds.

Monday will be another cool day with highs in the lower 40s and a west wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds will be increasing through the day.

Tuesday will be a touch warmer with highs in the mid 40s.

Later in the afternoon, a storm system will move in.

Areas near the Fox Valley and eastward will see rain, but in parts of the Northwoods away from the lake, there could be some snow that falls with minor accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Additional periodic chances of rain will continue Wednesday and Thursday.

Based on where the warm front will be on Thursday, temperatures could be quite different from the Northwoods to the southern Fox Valley.

Once this storm system exits on Friday, cooler weather with sunny skies returns for the weekend.