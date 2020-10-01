Sinking Ship? How Trump's COVID-19 Might Hurt The Cruise Industry

The stock market took a dive on Friday on news that US President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Business Insider, industry experts think the cruise industry could take a hit from the news.

Macquarie analyst Paul Golding says an event raising the visibility of the virus could 'potentially alter the timeline for full resumption for the cruise lines.'

Golding added that anything that increases the likelihood of a new administration in January could negatively impact cruise supply and demand.

He explained that a new administration would likely be less sympathetic toward cruise lines reopening without a vaccine.

Furthermore, a Biden administration would likely be 'more keen to follow doctor, scientist, and expert recommendations.'