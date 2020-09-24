Dr. Joseph Fair explains the medicine given to President Trump to combat COVID-19

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 04:15s - Published 2 minutes ago

It is an experimental drug, but has emergency use authorization from the FDA.

BUT WHAT DOES THIHS MEAN FORTHE PRESIDENT MEDICALLY?DOCTORJOSEPH FAIR IS HERE NOW TOTELL US MORE.

WE UNDERSTANDTHE PRESIDENT HAS RECIEVED AANTIBODY COCKTAIL-- WHAT DO WEKNOW ABOUT THAT?Our most recent update saysthat the President isexperiencing mild cold-likesymptoms. Do early symptomsgive any indication as to howsevere a coronavirus case cangeOlder men are at greater riskof becoming seriouslycoronavirus, but people ofTrump's age have recovered -what's the expected outlookfor someone of his profilWhat can we expect hissymptoms will be like inweeks, and what he'll be froma election campaignstandpoint?election capable ofwhat he'll be the comingsymptoms will expect his Whatcan we his profile?someone ofhis profile?What can we expect hissymptoms will be like in thecoming weeks, and what he'llbe capable of from a electioncampaign standpoint?