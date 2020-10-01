St. Joseph Hospice holds shrimp boil fundraiser for Hurricane Sally victims
St. Joseph Hospice holds shrimp boil fundraiser for Hurricane Sally victims
St.
Joseph’s Hospice in Gulfport went the extra mile while lending a hand to our neighbors in Alabama.
News 25- - saint joseph's hospice in - - - - gulfport went the extra mile- while lending a hand to our - neighbors in alabama- the hospice held a very - successful shrimp boil- today, selling 250 pounds of- shrimp at 10 dollars a plate.
- saint joseph hospice volunteer- coordinator - rhonda watt says they raised- around 2-thousand - dollars that will beniefit- victims of hurricane sally.
- - rhonda walt, volunteer- coordinator - st.
Joseph hospice: " - so what is what helped get back to we know they would do it for us ... wxxv >> what says they were so busy they