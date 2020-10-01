St. Joseph Hospice holds shrimp boil fundraiser for Hurricane Sally victims

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 minutes ago

Joseph’s Hospice in Gulfport went the extra mile while lending a hand to our neighbors in Alabama.

News 25- - saint joseph's hospice in - - - - gulfport went the extra mile- while lending a hand to our - neighbors in alabama- the hospice held a very - successful shrimp boil- today, selling 250 pounds of- shrimp at 10 dollars a plate.

- saint joseph hospice volunteer- coordinator - rhonda watt says they raised- around 2-thousand - dollars that will beniefit- victims of hurricane sally.

- - rhonda walt, volunteer- coordinator - st.

Joseph hospice: " - so what is what helped get back to we know they would do it for us ... wxxv >> what says they were so busy they