Well below normal temps

The weekend looks cool with spotty rain showers both on Saturday and early Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Temperatures do warm up next week.

Highs get into the upper 50s Monday with partly cloudy skies.

Another round of rain showers will make their return on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s Tuesday and lower 60s on Wednesday.

Thursday appears to be dry at this time with a high near 60.

Next weekend is showing a potential warm-up with highs surging into the upper 60s and lower 70s with the pattern holds, a complete 180 from what we will be seeing this weekend under below average temperatures.