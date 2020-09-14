Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Well below normal temps

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:45s - Published
Well below normal temps

Well below normal temps

The weekend looks cool with spotty rain showers both on Saturday and early Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Temperatures do warm up next week.

Highs get into the upper 50s Monday with partly cloudy skies.

Another round of rain showers will make their return on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s Tuesday and lower 60s on Wednesday.

Thursday appears to be dry at this time with a high near 60.

Next weekend is showing a potential warm-up with highs surging into the upper 60s and lower 70s with the pattern holds, a complete 180 from what we will be seeing this weekend under below average temperatures.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New York Weather: CBS2’s 10/1 Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Today will be pretty nice with mostly sunny skies and temps averaging several degrees above normal....
CBS 2 - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Monday night is cool with temps in the 30s and 40s [Video]

Monday night is cool with temps in the 30s and 40s

Monday was sunny and 73, four degrees above normal. Monday night will be cool but not cold like last week, when temps were in the 30s and 40s.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:41Published
Pandemic, higher temps bring increase in energy usage, TEP customers seeking help paying bills [Video]

Pandemic, higher temps bring increase in energy usage, TEP customers seeking help paying bills

A hotter than normal year, and spending more time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to higher electric bills for many Tucsonans.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:55Published
Temps Stay Well Above Normal This Week [Video]

Temps Stay Well Above Normal This Week

Meteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:35Published