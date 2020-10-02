Concerns following Presidential and surrogate visits to Minnesota

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

The President has tested positive for Covid-19

First this evening... president trump has been flown to walter reed hospital to receive an experimental antibody treatment after being diagnosed with covid?

The announcement has brought into question the safety of rallies with political supporters as the campaign season intensifies.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon is live in rochester... at the scene of a meet and greet ivanka trump and congressman jim hagedorn hosted last week.

Katie... george... last night's announcement from the white house has brought the president's campaign style into focus... especially here in minnesota where he and his surrogates have been holding events frequently.

The president has hosted three rallies in the north star state over the past several weeks.

Ivanka trump also stopped by rochester last friday for a meet and greet with supporters who were standing in close quarters.

I spoke with governor tim walz earlier this week before the president was diagnosed with coronavirus... take a listen to "i'm a little bit frustrated when we see large political events that are pushed by the gop where they're not masked up, they have people close together, and that makes it difficult.

We can do both things, people.

We can run a democratic campaign, we can engage in this, we can do it safely.

Now walz did offer thoughts and prayers to the president and first lady today.

We should also note the white house says ivanka trump tested negative for covid?

But as health experts have emphasized... the incubation period for this virus is around fourteen days.

Congressman jim hagedorn also accompanied president trump to his rally in duluth wednesday... as well as last friday's meet and greet with ivanka trump in rochester.

His office announced this afternoon he has tested negative for