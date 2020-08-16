Racist, Degrading Emails Leads To Asian American Woman's Exoneration

Asian American woman Francis Choy spent 17 years in prison for killing her parents in a Massachusetts house fire in 2003.

Now, Choy is going free.

According to Newser, it's partly because of racist emails about her sent by prosecutors of her case.

The judge said the pair exchanged 'racially and sexually offensive emails' that degraded and mocked Choy and her 16-year-old nephew.

Today, the evidence seems to strongly implicate Choy's nephew, who fled to Hong Kong before the trial, and was later acquitted in the case.

It has been a tough and long journey.

I'm relieved that the truth has been revealed and to have my life back beyond prison walls.

Francis Choy