Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pigskin Preview: Albert Lea Tigers

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Pigskin Preview: Albert Lea Tigers
Paul Dunn takes over as head coach after 20 plus years at Springfield.

Have their first home game week three against (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Highway 90 the albert lea tigers are prepping to kick off their season against the byron bears.

Paul dunn takes over as albert lea head coach after 20 plus seasons at springfield.

Already he's had to face some adversity ?

"*?

"* team missed a week of practice due to covid spikes at the school.

The tigers will host austin, kasson?

"* mantorville and faribault this year.

Springfield is the tigers as well ?

"*?

"* and dunn's cultur hasn't changed with his new team.xx "one of the things i've hung my hat on is tiger pride, the idea of doing what's right because it's right.

I'm an old?

"*fashioned coach, you're going to see old?

"*fashioned option football.

Hopefully we can have some success."

(?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Have road games at




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pigskin Preview 2020: Albert Lea Tigers 10 PM Version [Video]

Pigskin Preview 2020: Albert Lea Tigers 10 PM Version

Paul Dunn takes over as head coach for the Tigers.

Credit: KIMTPublished