MN GOP leaders calls Pres. Trump debate criticism unfair

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

The Chairman of the MN GOP says President Trump is being treated unfairly following Tuesday's debate.

The chairwoman of the minnesota g?

"*o?

"*p says pres trump is being unfairly attacked for his comment about whitoup "the proud boys" during tuesday's debate.

Here's what the president said.

Xxx <who would you (biden) ?

"*?

"*the proud boys.

(wallace) ?

"*?

"* white supremacists.

And right?

"*win*- ?

"* (trump) ?

"*?

"*the proud stand back and stand by.

But i'll tell you what, i'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left.

> jennifer carnahan tells kimt news three the president's response is being taken out of context.

She says president trump has done nothing but stand for diversity... inclusion... and opportunity for all americans during his time in the white "he was being totally inundated by the moderator of that debate.

Joe biden's sitting there talking over him, he's trying to answer a question, there's so much confusion going on.

But the president did come out and denounce kkk and antifa as basically domestic terrorist organizations."

President trump