Freeform’s Halloween Road kicks off a safe and spooky start to the holiday season

Freeform is celebrating it's 31 Nights of Halloween with a spooktacular drive-thru experience.Guests travel Halloween Road from the safety of their own cars while enjoying an immersive experience that takes them into the worlds of Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Ghostbusters.Building facades have been reimagined as scenes from the movies, and fun interactions like projections, audio integrations, and giveaways keep guests engaged during the drive.There's even safe socially distanced trick-or-treating along the way.

