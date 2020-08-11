LeBron 'humbled' after he & Davis compared with Bryant & O'Neal

Global  
 

LeBron James and Anthony Davis become the first LA Lakers duo since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in 2002 to score more than a combined 60 points in an NBA Finals game.


Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis match Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal with NBA Finals scoring feat

 LeBron James and Anthony Davis became the first Lakers teammates since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal with 30 points each in an NBA Finals game.
'We hope we made you proud' - James pays tribute to Bryant family as Lakers extend NBA Finals lead

 LeBron James says he hopes the Los Angeles Lakers made the Bryant family "proud" after they doubled their lead over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis power Lakers past Heat for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

 LeBron James scored 33 points and Anthony Davis had 32 as the Lakers handled the depleted Heat for a 124-114 win in Game 2 and 2-0 lead.
NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers beat Miami Heat 116-98 in game one

 LeBron James says the Los Angeles Lakers still have "a lot more work to do" despite a 116-98 win over the Miami Heat in game one of the NBA finals.
Kobe Bryant Storage Locker Treasures Returned to Vanessa, 'It's All Worked Out'

 The treasure trove of Kobe Bryant memorabilia found in an abandoned storage locker has been returned to the NBA star's family, TMZ Sports has learned. We broke..
Kobe Bryant crash scene photo scandal leads to new law

 Law makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime.
Vanessa Bryant suing L.A. County Sheriff over 'cover-up' of Kobe helicopter crash scene photos [Video]

Vanessa Bryant suing L.A. County Sheriff over 'cover-up' of Kobe helicopter crash scene photos

Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for allegedly staging a cover-up and destroying evidence of personal photos of the bodies of her late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna at the scene of the helicopter crash that took their lives.

LeBron James credits coach Frank Vogel for Lakers being 'great' this season

 LeBron James and Anthony Davis strongly credit Frank Vogel for guided the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA Finals appearance in 10 years.
Anthony Davis has been Lakers' clutch fourth-quarter closer against Nuggets

 Anthony Davis had never appeared in the conference finals before, but he has met the moment with some dominant fourth quarters against the Nuggets.
Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal: Don't 'lump' killing of Breonna Taylor with George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery

 Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal said the presence of a warrant differentiated Breonna Taylor's death from those of George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery.
Shaquille O'Neal has a shrine to Kobe Bryant [Video]

Shaquille O'Neal has a shrine to Kobe Bryant

O'Neal was left devastated when Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, lost their lives in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

Heat don't want your pity down 0-2 and facing long odds against Lakers in NBA Finals

 Most people think the Lakers have the series won. But as Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, "We don't give a (expletive) what everybody else thinks."
LeBron, AD reach Shaq-Kobe heights in G2 win

LeBron James and Anthony Davis dominated the Heat for a second straight game in Friday night's Game 2...
SportsPulse: LeBron James and Anthony Davis became the first pair of Lakers with 30-plus points in the same Finals game since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal and LA now has a 2-0 series lead over the..

Chris Broussard joins the show to reflect on Anthony Davis' comments about his & LeBron James' future in the NBA. Broussard believes LeBron has several more years left, and he will need AD or another..

SportsPulse: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers left Game 1 with a win and a boat load of confidence, while the Miami Heat left with injuries and the need for a new game plan...

