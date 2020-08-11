LeBron 'humbled' after he & Davis compared with Bryant & O'Neal

LeBron James and Anthony Davis become the first LA Lakers duo since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in 2002 to score more than a combined 60 points in an NBA Finals game.

Most people think the Lakers have the series won. But as Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, "We don't give a (expletive) what everybody else thinks."

Shaquille O'Neal has a shrine to Kobe Bryant O'Neal was left devastated when Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, lost their lives in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal said the presence of a warrant differentiated Breonna Taylor's death from those of George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery.

Anthony Davis had never appeared in the conference finals before, but he has met the moment with some dominant fourth quarters against the Nuggets.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis strongly credit Frank Vogel for guided the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA Finals appearance in 10 years.

Vanessa Bryant suing L.A. County Sheriff over 'cover-up' of Kobe helicopter crash scene photos Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for allegedly staging a cover-up and destroying evidence of personal photos of the bodies of her late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna at the scene of the helicopter crash that took their lives.

Law makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime.

The treasure trove of Kobe Bryant memorabilia found in an abandoned storage locker has been returned to the NBA star's family, TMZ Sports has learned. We broke..

LeBron James says the Los Angeles Lakers still have "a lot more work to do" despite a 116-98 win over the Miami Heat in game one of the NBA finals.

LeBron James scored 33 points and Anthony Davis had 32 as the Lakers handled the depleted Heat for a 124-114 win in Game 2 and 2-0 lead.

LeBron James says he hopes the Los Angeles Lakers made the Bryant family "proud" after they doubled their lead over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis became the first Lakers teammates since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal with 30 points each in an NBA Finals game.

