Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Fire breaks out at a godown in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Watch: Fire breaks out at a godown in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Watch: Fire breaks out at a godown in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi on October 03.

The fire engulfed a godown in Dapode area.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.attended the rally after inaugurating the Atal Tunnel.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Unlock 5: Maharashtra govt issues SOPs for restaurants set to re-open from Oct 5

 The Maharashtra Government on Saturday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for restaurants and other eateries that have been allowed to reopen from..
DNA

Ram temple foundation laid, but jungle raj reigns in UP: Sena

 The Shiv Sena on Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government over the Hathras incident, saying that "jungle raj" prevails in Uttar Pradesh even as..
IndiaTimes
Sushant case: ‘Death or suicide…CBI should reveal’, says Maharashtra minister [Video]

Sushant case: ‘Death or suicide…CBI should reveal’, says Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should reveal probe findings into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Deshmukh pointed out that it has been 1.5 months since CBI took over the case. Deshmukh said the Mumbai police was investigating the case thoroughly. "People are waiting for the last 1.5 months to see the results of the CBI inquiry. Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered? Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly the case was handed over to the CBI. They should tell us the result at the earliest," said Deshmukh. Earlier on September 30, in a veiled attack on the BJP, Deshmukh said a national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls while underlining that AIIMS stated there was no trace of poison in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body as per viscera report. Earlier, the CBI took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput's Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:43Published

Bhiwandi Bhiwandi Place in Maharashtra, India

Bhiwandi building collapse: Bombay HC takes suo motu cognizance; seeks govt response

 The Bombay High Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of the Bhiwandi building collapse incident and initiated public interest litigation (PIL) in the matter.
DNA
Bhiwandi building collapse: 39 dead, 25 rescued by NDRF & other teams [Video]

Bhiwandi building collapse: 39 dead, 25 rescued by NDRF & other teams

The death toll due to building collapse in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi climbed to 39 on Wednesday. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, police and fire brigade teams have been conducting rescue operations since Monday. At least 25 people were rescued from the debris since Monday. Large portions of debris were cleared from the first floor using machinery. Neighboring buildings were also evacuated. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:40Published

Dapode Dapode Village in Maharashtra


Atal Tunnel Atal Tunnel Tunnel in Rohtang named after former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Modi opens strategic horseshoe-shaped Atal Tunnel in Himalayas

 Manali, Oct 3 : After a decade of sheer hard work by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the strategic Atal..
WorldNews
66 MW hydro power project to boost employment in Himachal: PM Modi [Video]

66 MW hydro power project to boost employment in Himachal: PM Modi

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced the approval of 66 Megawatt Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project in Hamirpur."Along with the inauguration of Atal Tunnel,another big decision taken for people of Himachal. 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project in Hamirpur has been approved. This project will not only give electricity to the country, it'll also give employment to the youth of Himachal," said PM while addressing a public rally in Manali.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published
Watch: PM Modi asks medical team to help woman officer who fell unwell at his rally [Video]

Watch: PM Modi asks medical team to help woman officer who fell unwell at his rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his medical team to assist a woman security personnel who fell unwell while on duty at a public rally at Solang Nala in Manali. PM said, "Please take her from there and make her sit. Ask our medical team to help her."Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a public rally at Solang Nala in Manali district in state of Himachal Pradesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur also attend the public rally at Solang Nala, Manali. The PM attended the rally after inaugurating the Atal Tunnel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Tweets about this