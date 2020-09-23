Watch: Fire breaks out at a godown in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should reveal probe findings into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Deshmukh pointed out that it has been 1.5 months since CBI took over the case. Deshmukh said the Mumbai police was investigating the case thoroughly. "People are waiting for the last 1.5 months to see the results of the CBI inquiry. Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered? Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly the case was handed over to the CBI. They should tell us the result at the earliest," said Deshmukh. Earlier on September 30, in a veiled attack on the BJP, Deshmukh said a national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls while underlining that AIIMS stated there was no trace of poison in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body as per viscera report. Earlier, the CBI took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput's Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
The death toll due to building collapse in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi climbed to 39 on Wednesday. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, police and fire brigade teams have been conducting rescue operations since Monday. At least 25 people were rescued from the debris since Monday. Large portions of debris were cleared from the first floor using machinery. Neighboring buildings were also evacuated. Watch the full video for more details.
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced the approval of 66 Megawatt Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project in Hamirpur."Along with the inauguration of Atal Tunnel,another big decision taken for people of Himachal. 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project in Hamirpur has been approved. This project will not only give electricity to the country, it'll also give employment to the youth of Himachal," said PM while addressing a public rally in Manali.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his medical team to assist a woman security personnel who fell unwell while on duty at a public rally at Solang Nala in Manali. PM said, "Please take her from there and make her sit. Ask our medical team to help her."Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a public rally at Solang Nala in Manali district in state of Himachal Pradesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur also attend the public rally at Solang Nala, Manali. The PM attended the rally after inaugurating the Atal Tunnel.