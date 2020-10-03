Winter Arrives For Man Who Tried To Scam $6m In PPP Loans Using GoT Company Names

A North Carolina man may have plenty of time to watch HBO if he ends up being locked away for years.

According to Business Insider, Tristan Bishop Pan was charged after reportedly trying to steal over $6 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

He did it by submitting applications for fake companies with names from the HBO smash hit series 'Game of Thrones.'

The US government's PPP scheme is a way to help small businesses financially amid the pandemic.

The loans must be used for payroll costs, rent, and utilities.

The Department of Justice says Pan submitted applications for companies named White Walker, Khaleesi, and The Night's Watch.

Tristan Bishop Pan's winter arrived when he was charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions on September 29th, 2020.