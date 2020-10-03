NFL coronavrius outbreak

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 4 minutes ago

We are witnessing the very opposite.

Coming out of week one, zero positive tests among players, just five positive tests connected to team personnel.

-- this week, the tennessee titans closed their facilities after three players and five staff members tested positive.

Fast forward to today, now 16 members of the organization have tested positive for the coronavrus.

This affecting their last opponent, the minnesota vikings who reported no positive tests but closed their facilities as well.

-- their game on sunday against the pittsburgh steelers also postponed.

-- and today, an update out of foxborough, massachusetts, e-s- p-n reports that new england patriot's quarterback cam newtown has tested positive for coronavirus.

-- the patriot's were originally scheduled to play the kansas city cheifs on sunday but after recieving positive results from the cheifs as well, this game has been postponed to tuesday tentatively.

And granted nobody should be surprised to see an outbreak.

We knew this could potentially happen.

There are currently no reports of outbreaks for any new york state teams. major league baseball fans