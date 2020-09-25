Pro-Trump Rally Brings Large Crowd To Staten Island

More Than 250 Cars Participate In Asian American Pro-Trump Rally In WestminsterA large group of participants gathered together for a pro-Trump rally in Westminster on Saturday.
Police arrest antifa during Proud Boys protest in PortlandA coalition of pro-Trump and right-wing activists including the Proud Boys rallied in Portland Saturday afternoon against Antifa.A state of emergency had been declared by Oregon Governor Kate Brown..
No social distancing, few masks as large crowd attends Trump rally in FloridaUS President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday (September 24).
In footage filmed by @timburgess1986, attendees at the rally appeared to not be social..