EJ Espresso: Oppn steps up pressure on Yogi govt, slew of leaders in Hathras today

'Inculcating good values in girls can stop rapes': UP BJP leader | Hathras case



BJP leader Surendra Singh stirred controversy with his remarks over rapes. The BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, said ‘only good values can stop rapes’. Surendra Singh said ‘parents should teach good values to their daughters’. He said, “Apart from being an MLA, I am also a teacher. These incidents will stop only by good values, not by law or force. It is the responsibility of parents to teach their young daughters how to live and behave in a cultural environment. It is everyone’s duty. It is my duty, it is the government’s duty but it is also the family’s duty. If it is the government’s responsibility to protect, it is also the family’s responsibility to inculcate good values in their children. Government and good values can together change the country, nothing else can do it.” The BJP legislator’s comments came amid protests over Hathras gang-rape. Watch the full video for more details.

