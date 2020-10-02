EJ Espresso: Oppn steps up pressure on Yogi govt, slew of leaders in Hathras today
A slew of political leaders are expected at Hathras today after Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi's visit to meet the rape victim's family on Saturday.
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad who is slated to be in Hathras today in a controversial demand said that the govt should provided guns at subsidised rates to underprivileged communities so that they can protect themselves.
BJP leader Surendra Singh stirred controversy with his remarks over rapes. The BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, said ‘only good values can stop rapes’. Surendra Singh said ‘parents should teach good values to their daughters’. He said, “Apart from being an MLA, I am also a teacher. These incidents will stop only by good values, not by law or force. It is the responsibility of parents to teach their young daughters how to live and behave in a cultural environment. It is everyone’s duty. It is my duty, it is the government’s duty but it is also the family’s duty. If it is the government’s responsibility to protect, it is also the family’s responsibility to inculcate good values in their children. Government and good values can together change the country, nothing else can do it.” The BJP legislator’s comments came amid protests over Hathras gang-rape. Watch the full video for more details.
The protest intensified in Delhi to demand justice over Hathras gangrape. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bhim Army chief and left parties were present at the protest. Delhi CM, gathered along with AAP leaders, said that the issue should not be politicized. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad demanded resignation of UP CM. Several student organizations also gathered to protest at Jantar Mantar. CPI leader D Raja and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury were also present. Yechury said that the state government should take responsibility.
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 02 against Hathras case in which a Dalit woman was allegedly gang raped and later died. "I will visit Hathras. Our struggle will continue till the time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) doesn't resign, and justice is served. I urge Supreme Court to take cognizance of the incident. We don't need this kind of 'Ram Rajya'," said Chandra Shekhar Aazad.
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale reacted on Hathras gang rape and murder case. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi is doing politics on Hathras gang rape and reminded him of rape incident in Rajasthan, where Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra didn't reach.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family and declared that they will fight for ensuring justice to the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped. Priyanka Gandhi said the family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate. "The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight," Gandhi said. The two leaders reached Hathras in the evening after the UP administration conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim's family. Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi drove the vehicle towards DND flyway where police were present in strength and Congress workers had also assembled in support of their leaders. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. It had earlier announced a probe by SIT. The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.
