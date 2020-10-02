Global  
 

EJ Espresso: Oppn steps up pressure on Yogi govt, slew of leaders in Hathras today

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:15s - Published
EJ Espresso: Oppn steps up pressure on Yogi govt, slew of leaders in Hathras today

EJ Espresso: Oppn steps up pressure on Yogi govt, slew of leaders in Hathras today

A slew of political leaders are expected at Hathras today after Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi's visit to meet the rape victim's family on Saturday.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad who is slated to be in Hathras today in a controversial demand said that the govt should provided guns at subsidised rates to underprivileged communities so that they can protect themselves.

Watch editorji's news wrap for the latest updates.


Hathras Hathras City in Uttar Pradesh, India

'Inculcating good values in girls can stop rapes': UP BJP leader | Hathras case

‘Inculcating good values in girls can stop rapes’: UP BJP leader | Hathras case

BJP leader Surendra Singh stirred controversy with his remarks over rapes. The BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, said ‘only good values can stop rapes’. Surendra Singh said ‘parents should teach good values to their daughters’. He said, “Apart from being an MLA, I am also a teacher. These incidents will stop only by good values, not by law or force. It is the responsibility of parents to teach their young daughters how to live and behave in a cultural environment. It is everyone’s duty. It is my duty, it is the government’s duty but it is also the family’s duty. If it is the government’s responsibility to protect, it is also the family’s responsibility to inculcate good values in their children. Government and good values can together change the country, nothing else can do it.” The BJP legislator’s comments came amid protests over Hathras gang-rape. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:21Published

Hathras case: Victim's family seeks SC monitored probe, refuses to undergo narco test

 Speaking to Zee News, the victim's mother accused the District Magistrate (DM) of constantly pressurizing the family to change their statement.
DNA

Chandra Shekhar Azad Chandra Shekhar Azad Indian activist and socialist and revolutionary, freedom fighter and social reformer

Delhi protest over Hathras gang rape: Who said what at Jantar Mantar

Delhi protest over Hathras gang rape: Who said what at Jantar Mantar

The protest intensified in Delhi to demand justice over Hathras gangrape. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bhim Army chief and left parties were present at the protest. Delhi CM, gathered along with AAP leaders, said that the issue should not be politicized. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad demanded resignation of UP CM. Several student organizations also gathered to protest at Jantar Mantar. CPI leader D Raja and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury were also present. Yechury said that the state government should take responsibility.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:20Published
Hathras case: Don't need this kind of 'Ram Rajya', says Bhim Army chief

Hathras case: Don't need this kind of 'Ram Rajya', says Bhim Army chief

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 02 against Hathras case in which a Dalit woman was allegedly gang raped and later died. "I will visit Hathras. Our struggle will continue till the time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) doesn't resign, and justice is served. I urge Supreme Court to take cognizance of the incident. We don't need this kind of 'Ram Rajya'," said Chandra Shekhar Aazad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Farm laws protest: Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies in Punjab, Haryana from Oct 4-6

 A series of mass programmes have been planned which will begin from Punjab and will reach Delhi later.
DNA
Athawale reminds Rahul of Rajasthan's rape case, says he is doing politics on Hathras gang rape

Athawale reminds Rahul of Rajasthan's rape case, says he is doing politics on Hathras gang rape

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale reacted on Hathras gang rape and murder case. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi is doing politics on Hathras gang rape and reminded him of rape incident in Rajasthan, where Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra didn't reach.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Hathras: Rahul & Priyanka meet victim's family; UP CM orders CBI probe in case

Hathras: Rahul & Priyanka meet victim’s family; UP CM orders CBI probe in case

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family and declared that they will fight for ensuring justice to the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped. Priyanka Gandhi said the family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate. "The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight," Gandhi said. The two leaders reached Hathras in the evening after the UP administration conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim's family. Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi drove the vehicle towards DND flyway where police were present in strength and Congress workers had also assembled in support of their leaders. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. It had earlier announced a probe by SIT. The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:59Published
Watch: Priyanka Gandhi consoles Hathras victim's mother

Watch: Priyanka Gandhi consoles Hathras victim's mother

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family members of the victim who were allegedly gang raped in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi hugged the mother of the victim, at the latter's residence. Gandhi said, the family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over the Hathras case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). SIT (Special Investigation Team) arrived at the residence of the victim to investigate. 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and later died on September 29.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Bhim Army Bhim Army Dalit-rights organisation in India


Hathras | 'If they haven't done anything wrong...': Shiv Sena MP slams UP govt

Hathras | 'If they haven't done anything wrong...': Shiv Sena MP slams UP govt

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed Uttar Pradesh government and police over the Hathras case. Raut said that the media should be allowed to visit the village to bring out facts. "I don't know why..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:22Published
Rahul Gandhi leaves for Hathras amid heavy police presence at DND

Rahul Gandhi leaves for Hathras amid heavy police presence at DND

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 03 left for Uttar Pradesh's Hathras to meet the family of the alleged gang rape victim. The former Congress chief along with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published
'Like your elder sister': Uma Bharti asks UP CM to allow politicians in Hathras

‘Like your elder sister’: Uma Bharti asks UP CM to allow politicians in Hathras

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti said Friday the "suspicious" action of UP police in the Hathras incident has "dented" the image of the BJP, the state government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:46Published