Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Intensifies After Heavy Shelling

The conflict across the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh continues to intensify after an evening of heavy shelling.

Armenian authorities released footage purportedly showing the aftermath of artillery strikes by Azerbaijani military.

An Armenian spokesman said intense fighting was taking place “along the entire front line”.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said his country's army had ”raised the flag” in the town of Madagiz.

At least 200 people are now reported to have been killed since fighting broke out on September 27.

The conflict is the worst since the end of the war in 1994 that saw Armenia take control of it.

#Nagorno-Karabakh #Azerbaijan #Armenia Report by Shoulderg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn