Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Intensifies After Heavy Shelling

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Intensifies After Heavy Shelling

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Intensifies After Heavy Shelling

The conflict across the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh continues to intensify after an evening of heavy shelling.

Armenian authorities released footage purportedly showing the aftermath of artillery strikes by Azerbaijani military.

An Armenian spokesman said intense fighting was taking place “along the entire front line”.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said his country's army had ”raised the flag” in the town of Madagiz.

At least 200 people are now reported to have been killed since fighting broke out on September 27.

The conflict is the worst since the end of the war in 1994 that saw Armenia take control of it.

#Nagorno-Karabakh #Azerbaijan #Armenia Report by Shoulderg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan


Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh Disputed territory in Transcaucasia

Nagorno-Karabakh fighting: Displaced families shelter in schools [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh fighting: Displaced families shelter in schools

As fighting escalates over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh, Al Jazeera met some of the thousands displaced by the violence.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:48Published

Heavy fighting over Karabakh after main city shelled

 Armenian and Azerbaijani forces were engaged in fierce clashes Saturday as fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region intensified after its main city..
WorldNews

Karabakh’s main city hit as Armenia says it’s ready for mediation

 STEPANAKERT: Armenia accused Azerbai­jani forces of striking the main city in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region on Friday as fighting raged for a sixth day...
WorldNews
Nagorno-Karabakh: Both Sides Ignore Calls for Ceasefire [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Both Sides Ignore Calls for Ceasefire

Heavy fighting in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh has entered its sixth day. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published

Ilham Aliyev Ilham Aliyev 7th President of Azerbaijan from 2003

Azeri president: Armenia must quit Karabakh [Video]

Azeri president: Armenia must quit Karabakh

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday (September 30) that peace can only be achieved if Armenian forces leave the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Azerbaijan president vows to fight on

 President Ilham Aliyev vows to keep fighting in an upsurge of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.
BBC News

Azerbaijan Denies Turkey Sent It Fighters From Syria Amid Karabakh Fighting

 BAKU (Reuters) - An aide to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev denied on Monday that Turkey had sent fighters from Syria to Azerbaijan amid... ......
WorldNews
Armenia and Azerbaijan Clash over Nagorno-Karabakh [Video]

Armenia and Azerbaijan Clash over Nagorno-Karabakh

Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Both countries have released dramatic footage purporting to show violent clashes between the two armies. In the worst escalation in violence since 2016, both sides have already reported several military and civilian deaths. The region is internationally considered to be part of Azerbaijan, but it has been run by ethnic Armenians backed by Armenia since Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence in 1994. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he is confident of regaining control over the breakaway region. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict offers insight into the new art of war

 As in the 1990s, border skirmishes in Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and...
WorldNews
Nagorno-Karabakh: Heavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested region [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Heavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested region

Azerbaijan's president claimed on Saturday that his forces had seized a village.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:48Published

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Major cities hit as heavy fighting continues

 Both Azerbaijan's second city and the capital of the breakaway region come under heavy fire.
BBC News

What is Turkey’s agenda using Syrian fighters globally?

 Evidence continues to build of the war crimes of Turkish-backed groups in northern Syria, and now the deployment of other Turkish-backed groups to Libya and..
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Countess of Wessex joins Mencap runner for London Marathon [Video]

Countess of Wessex joins Mencap runner for London Marathon

The Countess of Wessex joined Tomas Cardillo-Zallo, a member of Mencap’s Learning Disability Running team, for the first 1.5 miles of his virtual London Marathon. The royal has been Patron of the charity since 200. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published
Trump Records First Message Since Testing Covid-19 Positive [Video]

Trump Records First Message Since Testing Covid-19 Positive

In a newly released video Donald Trump said he’s starting to feel better and hopes to “be back soon.” The president and his wife Melania recently tested positive for the coronavirus. He said he was fighting for the millions of people who have had the virus across the world. Trump thanked doctors and nurses for treating him and Americans for their well wishes. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:20Published

Scott Morrison's 'Scott Cam' moment in hit social media chicken coop photos

 Scott Morrison's image of himself building a chicken coop is trending on social media with users joking the Prime Minister has TV tradie Scott Cam working in his..
New Zealand Herald

Facebook, Twitter, TikTok say content wishing for Trump's death is not allowed

 "To be clear, Facebook is removing death threats or content targeted directly at the president that wishes him death, including comments on his posts or his page..
CBS News

Tweets about this