Two dead, 24 missing in floods in France and Italy

Two dead, 24 missing in floods in France and Italy

Two dead, 24 missing in floods in France and Italy

Italian firefighters rescued 25 people stranded on a mountain pass that connects France to Italy.


Two killed, 24 missing in severe floods in Italy and France [Video]

Two killed, 24 missing in severe floods in Italy and France

A storm hit southeastern France and northern Italy, leading to destroyed homes, bridges and blocked roads.

Storm Alex: Heavy rains cause severe flooding in France, Italy

 At least one dies as fierce winds and torrential rain batter Italy and southern France.
One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

 PARIS/ROME - A fireman died and 19 people were missing in France and Italy after a storm hit border regions of the two countries, causing heavy flooding that..
At least one dead, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

A fireman died and 19 people were missing in France and Italy after a storm hit border regions of the...
News24.com | PICS | Huge rescue effort after deadly storm barrels across France, Italy

Two people died in Italy and eight were missing in France on Saturday after storms, torrential rain...
France, Italy battered by heavy floods brought by Storm Alex; at least 8 missing, 2 dead

French authorities deployed about 1,000 firefighters, four military helicopters and troops Sunday to...
