Two dead, 24 missing in floods in France and Italy
Two dead, 24 missing in floods in France and Italy
Italian firefighters rescued 25 people stranded on a mountain pass that connects France to Italy.
A fireman died and 19 people were missing in France and Italy after a storm hit border regions of the...
Two people died in Italy and eight were missing in France on Saturday after storms, torrential rain...
French authorities deployed about 1,000 firefighters, four military helicopters and troops Sunday to...
