Parties split on COVID campaigning
Wisconsin GOP Chairman Andrew Hitt says his party is still running its ground game, while Dem chairman Ben Wikler says his party is doing more virtual events.
With this clown?
AirBnB cracks down on party housesAirBnB is cracking down on party houses across Clark County. More than 170 reservations in the valley have been canceled.
‘Will act against those trying to create unrest’: CM Yogi on Hathras horrorUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that some people are trying to create unrest in the state and are politicising the death of a girl. Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, CM..
Health Officials Release COVID-Friendly Guidelines For HalloweenDallas County health officials are recommending against gatherings or parties with non-household members