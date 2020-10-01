Global  
 

Parties split on COVID campaigning

Video Credit: WISN - Duration: 08:26s - Published
Parties split on COVID campaigning

Parties split on COVID campaigning

Wisconsin GOP Chairman Andrew Hitt says his party is still running its ground game, while Dem chairman Ben Wikler says his party is doing more virtual events.

