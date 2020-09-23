IPL 2020: 'Pandyas are the biggest six-hitters', quips Krunal

Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match on Saturday. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as his three wicket haul restricted the Royals to a below par total. Devdutt Padikkal scored another half century while skipper Virat Kohli found form as he stayed unbeaten on 72 to see his team through. The second match of the day at Sharjah was another run fest as Delhi Capitals scored 228 runs after batting first. Skipper Shreyas scored an unbeaten 88 but KKR came very close in the chase but Anrich Nortje picked up 3 wickets and bowled a superb 19th over to win the match for his team. Today MI take on SRH at Sharjah while CSK look to turn their campaign around against KXIP in the second match of the day. Hindustan Times' Arnab Sen and Rasesh Mandani review Saturday's clashes and will build up to the two big matches later in the day.Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:01Published
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first of the double header to be played today in the ongoing IPL 2020. The match will take place at 3pm. Levelled at 4 points each, MI and SRH stand at 3rd and 4th position respectively.
Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs on October 04 in the 17th match of the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE. An all-round performance by the MI restricted the SRH to 174/7 against the massive total of 208/5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. MI's All-rounder Krunal Pandya commended his bowling unit calling it "unpredictable" and ahead of the opposition SRH led by David Warner.
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs. Speaking on this, SRH batting coach VVS Laxman expressed worry for bowler Siddarth Kaul and said that it was a bad day for him at the office. "Siddarth Kaul had a bad day at office today, happens to anyone. Overall we are very happy with the way our bowlers have bowled so far in this tournament," said Laxman.
Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Andrew McDonald on October 03 said that players are putting in their best efforts, and the team will work to minimise the errors. "The biggest thing for me is that the players are putting in their best. Sometimes there are errors but we got to work on minimising those errors and work towards moving forward," said McDonald. Opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Burj Khalifa in Dubai was illuminated with Mahatma Gandhi's image on his birth anniversary. The iconic skyscraper of UAE paid tribute to Mahatma on his 151st birth anniversary. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated in several countries across the globe. In Ukraine's Kyiv, a statue of Mahatma was unveiled on his birth anniversary. The statue of the great peace icon was inaugurated at AV Fomin Gardens. The statue was unveiled by Ukraine's First Dy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emine Dzheppar.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59Published
Mumbai Indians on October 01 won by 48 runs against Kings XI Punjab at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians cricketer Rahul Chahar praised the performances of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya by saying that the team believed in both of them and they are in great form. Hardik Pandya then joined Pollard and the duo bludgeoned the KXIP bowling attack in the death overs. A late onslaught by Pandya and Pollard powered Mumbai Indians to post a mammoth total of 191 runs in their allotted 20 overs.
Players of team Mumbai Indians boarded buses for Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23 ahead of their second match of Indian Premier League 2020. Rohit Sharma-led MI will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders. Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard departed from hotel to board bus for playing their second game in the tournament.