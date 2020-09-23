IPL 2020: 'Pandyas are the biggest six-hitters', quips Krunal

Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs on October 04 in the 17th match of the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE.

An all-round performance by the MI restricted the SRH to 174/7 against the massive total of 208/5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When asked about who is the biggest six-hitter among Hardik Pandya and him, the former's brother jokingly said, "Pandyas are the biggest six-hitter(s)".