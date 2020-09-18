Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine

A political advert by dogloversforjoe.com claim that Biden’s four-legged friend, Champ, makes the 77-year-old candidate a better choice for president.
The campaign video highlights the fact Trump is the first president in over a century to not have a dog at the White House.
On Friday, President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19. On Sunday his doctors said he could be released from the hospital as early as Monday. Business Insider reports that Trump's doctors said that he has not had any fevers since Friday morning. Trump suffered significant oxygen drops on Friday and Saturday while battling the coronavirus. Trump, who has been hospitalized since Friday, tweeted on Saturday that he was "feeling well."
Business Insider reports that H&M has been fined $41.1 million by a German regulator. The company was caught monitoring "several hundred employees" at its service center in Nuremberg, Germany. In 2018 The EU introduced new General Data Protection Regulation laws. This is the second-largest fine levied against a single company over data breaches since the 2018 laws were put into effect. Since 2014 supervisors and managers at H&M have been storing data on employees.
In the 4th century BC, the ancient Sanskrit treatise, the Arthashastra, said 'the enemy of my enemy is my friend.' According to Business Insider, Iran and Venezuela may be taking that to heart as their relationship grows ever closer. While the nations are US President Donald Trump's most frequent foreign-policy targets, Iran has been sending oil tankers directly to Venezuela.
The 300 million tons of plastic that are produced annually worldwide will take centuries to break down. What's more, they really just shatter into tiny, microscopic bits that will likely never really disappear. But now, Business Insider reports a new study describes a 'super-enzyme' can recycle a common type of plastic in just days. Researchers from Colorado and the UK engineered the enzyme using proteins derived from plastic-eating bacteria.
[NFA] The U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff have almost entirely gone into self-quarantine after the Coast Guard's No. 2 tested positive for the novel coronavirus following a top-level meeting at the Pentagon last week, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
After the Supreme Court sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government over the security provided to the Hathras victim’s family, UP police has provided two policemen for to protect each family member of the victim. Late last night, ADG Moradabad met the victim’s family members and assured them about their security. This comes after the nudge from the SC and the continuous demand of the opposition parties. Opposition parties have said that the victim’s family members are being intimidated and the state government machinery is standing behind the accused and not the victim. Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had sought a report from the UP government over security of the victim’s family and witnesses. An under fire Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it wanted an apex court-monitored CBI inquiry into the Hathras horror. The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi''s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment. The victim was cremated at night near her home on September 30, despite protests from her family. Watch the full video for all the details.
