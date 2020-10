Attorney General Barr to quarantine Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:46s - Published 2 minutes ago Attorney General Barr to quarantine Attorney General William Barr is going to self quarantine after the president tested positive for the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend REMAINING DEBATES.IN WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, JACQUIHEINRICH, FOX NEWS.WITH THE PRESIDENT’S CORONAVIRUSANNOUNCEMENT, A NUMBER OF HIGHPROFILE MEBERS OF HIS CAMPAIGNAND THOSE IN HIS ADMINISTRATIONHAVE HAD TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS.NOW, ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAMBARR IS GOING INTOSELF-QUARANTINE AFTER INITIALLYDECLINING TO SELF-QUARANTINE.THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE HASREPORTED THAT HE’S TESTEDNEGATIVE FOR COVID-19 FOUR TIMES... AND THEY EXPECT HIM TORETURN TO WORK LATER THIS WEEK.EVEN THOUGH HE CAME INTO CLOSECONTACT WITH FORMER WHITE HOUSECOUNSELOR KELLYANNE CONWAY LASTWEEKEND IN THE ROSE GARDEN.KELLYANNE CONWAY HAS ALSO TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS.OTHER PEOPLE CLOSE TO THEPRESIDENT WHO HAVE CONTRACTEDCOVID R-N-C CHAIR RONNAMC-DANIEL, SENATORS THOM







