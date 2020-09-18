Global  
 

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks.

However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to self-quarantine.

The September 26 reception for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett has since been identified as a possible superspreader event.

That designation came after several Republican lawmakers and White House associates announced they had tested positive for coronavirus.

Others present who now have COVID-19 are President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, two GOP senators, and former New Jersey Gov.

Chris Christie.


