Solskjaer: It was nowhere near good enough
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United's performance was nowhere near good enough following their 6-1 defeat to Spurs at Old Trafford.
Ole tight-lipped on transfer businessOle Gunnar Solskjaer described Manchester United's 3-0 win against Luton as a 'good workout', but wouldn't be drawn on the club's transfer activity.
Ole: This is a big game for our players tooManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will make changes for the Carabao Cup tie against Luton and thinks it is a good chance for his players to impress.