Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Solskjaer: It was nowhere near good enough

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:37s - Published
Solskjaer: It was nowhere near good enough

Solskjaer: It was nowhere near good enough

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United's performance was nowhere near good enough following their 6-1 defeat to Spurs at Old Trafford.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho fires back at Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after goalpost joke

Jose Mourinho appears to have been rattled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s goalpost joke. After...
talkSPORT - Published

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues positive Man Utd fitness update before Brighton trip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues positive Man Utd fitness update before Brighton trip Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been left impressed after a "good week" in...
Daily Star - Published

Solskjaer puts trust in Bailly as partner for Man Utd skipper Maguire

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will give Eric Bailly the chance to show he can provide the solution...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ole tight-lipped on transfer business [Video]

Ole tight-lipped on transfer business

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described Manchester United's 3-0 win against Luton as a 'good workout', but wouldn't be drawn on the club's transfer activity.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:29Published
Ole: This is a big game for our players too [Video]

Ole: This is a big game for our players too

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will make changes for the Carabao Cup tie against Luton and thinks it is a good chance for his players to impress.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published