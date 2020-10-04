Global  
 

As Trump Languishes At Walter Reed, Staffers Struggle To Maintain 'Strong Man' Image

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Over the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump has admitted to have knowingly downplayed the seriousness of the illness.

So when Trump tested positive for COVID-19 early on Friday, experts say it may now be difficult for him and his administration to be trusted.

Specifically, Business Insider reports it may be difficult for Trump to navigate a public image as a 'strong leader,' given his long track record of lies.


