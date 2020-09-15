Global  
 

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Driving Video

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:37s - Published
SUVs are very popular with an increasing number of customers.

They are the most popular vehicle segment in the USA and China as they offer good levels of visibility, safety and comfort.

In Europe and Germany market shares are also continuously on the up and especially compact models are booming.

With the ID.4, Volkswagen is offering a fully electrically driven SUV for the very first time.

It offers the space, flexibility and all benefits customers appreciate about SUVs.

The ID.4 is an all-round talent that can be driven in a sporty, yet also easy and comfortable way.

The battery stores up to 77 kWh of energy (net) and enables ranges of up to 520 km (WLTP).

It is installed below the passenger compartment which guarantees a low centre of gravity.

The electric drive motor, positioned at the rear axle, generates 150 kW (204 PS) – enough to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds and deliver a top speed of 160 km/h.

Thanks to the rear-wheel drive’s strong grip and its 21 centimetres of ground clearance, the E-SUV also performs well in gentle off-road terrain.


