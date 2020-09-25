EE advanced results out, Rafale in IAF Day Parade & other news | Oneindia News
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has announced the JEE Advanced result 2020 today; Mumbai police chief Param Vir Singh said 'the truth always prevails' after it was revealed that an AIIMS medical board report on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has said it was suicide; The CBI began raids this morning in an alleged corruption case against Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar in Karnataka, Mumbai and Delhi; A forensic report on the young Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras says there were 'no signs suggestive of intercourse'; A 37-year-old Dalit leader was gunned down at his residence in Bihar's Purnea district today after he accused Tejashwi Yadav for cash-for-votes; BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead on Sunday evening, TMC has denied responsibility, Newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft would fly in the Air Force Day Parade 2020 #Headlines #JEEAdvanced #CBIraids