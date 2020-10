Cavani, Telles are having medicals Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:33s - Published 4 minutes ago Cavani, Telles are having medicals Sky Sports News' James Cooper has the latest as Manchester United close in on the signings on Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles, and reveals they would like to bring in three or four players in total on Deadline Day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ademola Samuel @IamMayorKun It's a very sucked game for we man utd fansπŸ˜•πŸ˜•, but that's football...might be painful sometimes, but t… https://t.co/rXEl72t7BC 9 hours ago SK Telles, Cavani and Pellestri all having medicals at Carrington today.. Wonder who else. 11 hours ago Wain_Marko @avdoolmaje @Martins_ma7 @ManUtd Cavani and Telles are done deals. They're having medicals in Manchester as we speak 12 hours ago Anti Telles and Cavani are both having their medicals today but I can't even find any joy. This club has bled me dry. 14 hours ago UnseriousJ πŸ‡΅πŸ‡·πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ @Nj201E Apparently Telles and Cavani are having medicals at Carrington today/tomorrow morning. 17 hours ago Yinka. Cavani & Telles having medicals today😍😍😍😍 19 hours ago AML GFX So United are close to signing telles and Cavani both having medicals soon we have also signed van de beak I would… https://t.co/aKb7017yPU 19 hours ago This Charming Man @northtxreds Alex Telles and Cavani both having medicals today at Carrington. 19 hours ago