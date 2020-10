Smalling to Roma 'very difficult' deal Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:47s - Published 4 minutes ago Smalling to Roma 'very difficult' deal Sky Italy reporter Gianluca Di Marzio reveals Manchester United defender Chris Smalling's potential Deadline Day move to Roma is proving a 'difficult deal'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this